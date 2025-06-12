Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sold Out! Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Fully Booked For Weeks

2025-06-12 07:05:44
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The newly launched Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express is witnessing an overwhelming response, with tickets sold out for the next two weeks and advance bookings spilling into July. The rush comes just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the flagship rail service on June 6 and dedicated the historic Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla (USBRL) rail link to the nation.

Railway officials confirmed that both Vande Bharat trains operating between Katra and Srinagar are fully booked till June 26.“The train is completely packed. Seats are also filling fast for July, especially with the Amarnath Yatra beginning from July 3,” said an official, noting that the rush includes tourists, pilgrims, and a large number of locals.

More than 30,000 people have travelled on the train, and all seats remain booked for the next fifteen days, according to railway officials.

The 3-hour journey has struck a chord with travelers, offering a scenic and seamless ride through engineering marvels like the Chenab Bridge-the world's tallest railway bridge-and some of the longest rail tunnels in India. The Rs 43,000 crore rail project, decades in the making, is being hailed as a transformative step in integrating Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Before this rail link, the only route connecting the Kashmir Valley to the rest of India was the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44), notorious for closures during adverse weather. Now, the Vande Bharat offers a reliable alternative, unaffected by rain or snow.

Read Also Video: Srinagar Vande Bharat Fully Booked For 10 Days Eyes filled With Tears: Farooq Abdullah On First Train Journey From Kashmir to Katra

Former Chief Minister and National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah was among the early passengers, travelling to Katra from Srinagar before offering prayers at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

Officials said the demand has been“unprecedented” since day one, with long waiting lists and only two daily trains falling short of handling the growing passenger load. Despite no direct train between Srinagar and Delhi yet, the Vande Bharat link is being seen as a major leap in ending Kashmir's long-standing isolation.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

MENAFN12062025000215011059ID1109668347

