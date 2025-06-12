GALIANO GOLD ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS
|
Votes for
|
% Votes for
|
Votes Against
|
% Votes Against
|
198,550,630
|
99.33
|
1,342,228
|
0.67
Election of Directors
The eight nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 2, 2025, were elected as directors of the Company.
|
Director Name
|
Votes for
|
% Votes for
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
Matt Badylak
|
186,462,436
|
99.86
|
257,517
|
0.14
|
Paul N. Wright
|
186,342,030
|
99.80
|
377,923
|
0.20
|
Judith Mosely
|
186,425,162
|
99.84
|
294,791
|
0.16
|
Dawn Moss
|
186,381,671
|
99.82
|
338,282
|
0.18
|
Greg Martin
|
186,483,286
|
99.87
|
236,668
|
0.13
|
Moira Smith
|
186,422,315
|
99.84
|
297,639
|
0.16
|
Navin Dyal
|
186,409,508
|
99.83
|
310,446
|
0.17
|
Lauren Roberts
|
186,423,176
|
99.84
|
296,777
|
0.16
Appointment of Auditors – Ernst & Young LLP ("EY LLP")
EY LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration paid to EY LLP.
|
Votes for
|
% Votes for
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
199,117,724
|
99.61
|
775,135
|
0.39
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved.
|
Votes for
|
% Votes for
|
Votes Against
|
% Votes Against
|
185,882,177
|
99.55
|
837,778
|
0.45
A report on all matters voted on at the Meeting has been filed on .
About Galiano Gold Inc.
Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit .
