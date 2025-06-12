Air India Plane Crash: Airline Announces 2 Relief Flights From Delhi And Mumbai To Ahmedabad For Relatives And AI Staff
This comes after the increase of concern among passengers' friends and families, with queries pouring in from all across the world. Families of the victims of the air crash have gathered at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad in large numbers to inquire about the status of their loved ones.Details of the Air India relief flights
The details of the Air India relief flights were announced by the airline company on social media.
- IX1555 – Delhi-Ahmedabad
Time of departure: 2300 hrs on 12 June
- IX1556 – Ahmedabad-Delhi
Time of departure: 0110 hrs on 13 June
- AI1402 – Mumbai-Ahmedabad
Time of departure: 2300 hrs on 12 June
- AI1409 – Ahmedabad-Mumbai
Time of departure: 0115 hrs on 13 JuneHotline numbers announced by Air India
The post by Air India reads,“Air India is organizing two relief flights, one each from Delhi and Mumbai, to Ahmedabad for the next of kin of passengers and Air India staff.”
"Next of kin of passengers and staff in Delhi and Mumbai wanting to travel on these flights can call our hotline on 1800 5691 444. Additionally, those coming in from international destinations and wanting to travel can call our hotline on +91 8062779200," the post continues.
Additionally, in a recent development, the Tata Group, owners of Air India, have announced a ₹1 crore compensation to each family of the passenger onboard the Air India flight that met with the ghastly accident in Ahmedabad. 242 members were on board the aircraft that crashed minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. There were many foreign nationals onboard, including 53 British nationals, as per reports. Ex-Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, was also aboard the aircraft, and has been declared deceased in this ghastly crash.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment