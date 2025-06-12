Air India Plane Crash: Airline Announces 2 Relief Flights From Delhi And Mumbai To Ahmedabad For Relatives And AI Staff

MENAFN - Live Mint) Air India has now announced two separate relief flights, one each from Delhi and Mumbai, for the next of kin of passengers and Air India staff.

This comes after the increase of concern among passengers' friends and families, with queries pouring in from all across the world. Families of the victims of the air crash have gathered at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad in large numbers to inquire about the status of their loved ones.

Details of the Air India relief flights

The details of the Air India relief flights were announced by the airline company on social media.

IX1555 – Delhi-Ahmedabad

Time of departure: 2300 hrs on 12 June

IX1556 – Ahmedabad-Delhi

Time of departure: 0110 hrs on 13 June

AI1402 – Mumbai-Ahmedabad

Time of departure: 2300 hrs on 12 June

AI1409 – Ahmedabad-Mumbai

Time of departure: 0115 hrs on 13 June

Hotline numbers announced by Air India

The post by Air India reads,“Air India is organizing two relief flights, one each from Delhi and Mumbai, to Ahmedabad for the next of kin of passengers and Air India staff.”

"Next of kin of passengers and staff in Delhi and Mumbai wanting to travel on these flights can call our hotline on 1800 5691 444. Additionally, those coming in from international destinations and wanting to travel can call our hotline on +91 8062779200," the post continues.

Additionally, in a recent development, the Tata Group, owners of Air India, have announced a ₹1 crore compensation to each family of the passenger onboard the Air India flight that met with the ghastly accident in Ahmedabad. 242 members were on board the aircraft that crashed minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. There were many foreign nationals onboard, including 53 British nationals, as per reports. Ex-Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, was also aboard the aircraft, and has been declared deceased in this ghastly crash.