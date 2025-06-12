403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TSX Flat At Open
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Canada's biggest market opened lower on Thursday, hurt by losses in the energy sector, as signs of escalating tensions in the Middle East dampened investor sentiment and questions lingered about the U.S.-China trade agreement.
The TSX Composite Index dipped 3.8 points at the opening bell to 26,520.36.
The Canadian dollar scooped up 0.24 cents to 73.41 cents U.S.
In corporate news, Ivanhoe Mines said it had resumed underground mining in part of its Kakula copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which had been closed due to seismic activity, but lowered its output forecast for the year.
Ivanhoe shares ducked 65 cents, or 6%, to $10.12.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 0.87 points to 720.65.
The 12 TSX subgroups were evenly divided, with information technology sagging 0.9%, while consumer discretionary and health-care each lost 0.4%.
The half-dozen gainers were led by gold, shining 1.6% brighter, while materials gathered 0.8%, and utilities surged 0.6%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks wavered Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened setting unilateral tariffs on trading partners in two weeks.
The Dow Jones Industrials ditched 26.45 points to 42,839.32
The S&P 500 index squeezed ahead 10.22 points to 6,032.46.
The NASDAQ Composite recovered 21.92 points to 19,637.80.
Dow component Boeing shed 4% after an Air India Dreamliner 787 crashed after takeoff with 242 passengers on board. Shares of Oracle surged 11% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines and indicated more cloud growth ahead.
Stocks were weaker even as investors got another batch of data hinting at a solid economy.
The May producer price index, a measure of final demand prices in the U.S. economy, rose just 0.1% for the month after decreasing 0.2% in April.
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for a 0.2% increase for last month.
Wall Street awaits further developments on trade policy, especially between the U.S. and China, as talks between the two countries have been a focal point this week.
Trump said Wednesday he would be willing to extend a July 8 deadline for finishing trade talks with countries before higher U.S. levies take effect, but that the extensions may not be necessary.
U.S. and Chinese officials reached a framework for future talks in London after two days of discussion this week, but the vague deal outline still awaits approval from Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two countries did agree to ease some restrictions around rare earth metals and foreign students.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained, lowering yields to 4.37% from Wednesday's 4.42%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gave back 64 cents to $67.51 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $64.80 to $3,353.40 U.S. an ounce.
Equities in Canada's biggest market opened lower on Thursday, hurt by losses in the energy sector, as signs of escalating tensions in the Middle East dampened investor sentiment and questions lingered about the U.S.-China trade agreement.
The TSX Composite Index dipped 3.8 points at the opening bell to 26,520.36.
The Canadian dollar scooped up 0.24 cents to 73.41 cents U.S.
In corporate news, Ivanhoe Mines said it had resumed underground mining in part of its Kakula copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which had been closed due to seismic activity, but lowered its output forecast for the year.
Ivanhoe shares ducked 65 cents, or 6%, to $10.12.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 0.87 points to 720.65.
The 12 TSX subgroups were evenly divided, with information technology sagging 0.9%, while consumer discretionary and health-care each lost 0.4%.
The half-dozen gainers were led by gold, shining 1.6% brighter, while materials gathered 0.8%, and utilities surged 0.6%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks wavered Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened setting unilateral tariffs on trading partners in two weeks.
The Dow Jones Industrials ditched 26.45 points to 42,839.32
The S&P 500 index squeezed ahead 10.22 points to 6,032.46.
The NASDAQ Composite recovered 21.92 points to 19,637.80.
Dow component Boeing shed 4% after an Air India Dreamliner 787 crashed after takeoff with 242 passengers on board. Shares of Oracle surged 11% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines and indicated more cloud growth ahead.
Stocks were weaker even as investors got another batch of data hinting at a solid economy.
The May producer price index, a measure of final demand prices in the U.S. economy, rose just 0.1% for the month after decreasing 0.2% in April.
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for a 0.2% increase for last month.
Wall Street awaits further developments on trade policy, especially between the U.S. and China, as talks between the two countries have been a focal point this week.
Trump said Wednesday he would be willing to extend a July 8 deadline for finishing trade talks with countries before higher U.S. levies take effect, but that the extensions may not be necessary.
U.S. and Chinese officials reached a framework for future talks in London after two days of discussion this week, but the vague deal outline still awaits approval from Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two countries did agree to ease some restrictions around rare earth metals and foreign students.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained, lowering yields to 4.37% from Wednesday's 4.42%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gave back 64 cents to $67.51 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $64.80 to $3,353.40 U.S. an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment