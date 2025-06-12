Funded Trader Markets Sets New Benchmark In Prop Trading With Instant Payouts

MENAFN - GetNews) How Funded Trader Markets Is Raising the Bar in Prop Trading

Dubai, UAE - It's been eight months since Funded Trader Markets first rolled out its now signature on-demand payout feature, and in that time, the firm has reshaped what traders expect from a proprietary trading firm.

FundedTraderMarkets instant forex funding account prop firm , is setting new standards for instant access to profits and trader freedom, backed by complete transparency.

From the beginning, FTMarkets made it clear: fast, guaranteed payouts aren't a privilege - they're the standard. Since day one, the company has not delayed a single qualified payout. This level of consistency is practically unheard of in the industry.

A Guarantee With Teeth - That's Never Been Needed

At the heart of the FTM model is a bold promise: every approved payout is processed within 24 hours, or the trader gets double the amount and a bonus account of the same size. It's a dramatic statement of confidence - and ironically, it's gone unused. Not because traders don't qualify, but because FTM has never missed a payout deadline.

“We didn't invent fast payouts - we just decided to take them seriously,” said Revin Zabala, CEO of Funded Trader Markets.“Our system was built from day one to deliver immediate earnings. That means traders can trust us not just once, but every time.”

Building Trust Through Stability and Simplicity

Where other firms often change rules mid-game or bury key conditions in the fine print, FTM has maintained clear, consistent trading terms since launch. From evaluations to funded accounts, the path has remained transparent. The result? Zero payout denials, across all programs, for eight consecutive months.

This commitment to consistency has made Funded Trader Markets a go-to choice for serious traders who value fairness over flash.

Expanding Access With Smarter Pricing

Funded Trader Markets also stands out for its low entry costs, made possible through data monetization - not high challenge fees. While many prop firms charge well over $400 for a $100K challenge, FTM routinely offers the same size accounts for under $300.

This pricing model makes professional trading accessible to a wider pool of talent - not just those with deep pockets.

“We reinvest trader performance insights into the business,” said Zabala.“That means better pricing for our users and a more sustainable business model for us. It's a win-win.”

Two Paths in Prop Trading - One Clear Choice

As the prop trading industry evolves, a divide is becoming more visible: firms that treat trading like a data-driven business, and those that gamify the experience for entertainment. FTM falls firmly into the first category.

Rather than encourage endless retries or“fun challenges,” the company provides a professional, scalable environment where traders are rewarded for performance, not for participation.

Growth Fueled by Integrity

The results speak for themselves. In just eight months, Funded Trader Markets has experienced rapid growth, driven by its unwavering payout reliability, competitive pricing, and flexible trading infrastructure.

With four platforms to choose from, including cTrader and MetaTrader, the firm accommodates a wide range of strategies - from aggressive scalping to long-term position trading.

FTM's blend of speed, transparency, and trader-first ethics has set a new benchmark - one that continues to attract serious traders from around the world.

About Funded Trader Markets

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Dubai, Funded Trader Markets is a proprietary trading firm that provides traders with capital, cutting-edge platforms, and one of the industry's most trader-focused ecosystems. With an unwavering focus on speed, transparency, and affordability, FTM continues to reshape the future of prop trading.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.