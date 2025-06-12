Marhaba Auctions Set To Break Record With UAE's Largest Live Car Auction On June 15, 2025

MENAFN - AETOSWire) The UAE's car auction scene is gearing up for a grand moment as Marhaba Auctions prepares to host the largest LIVE car auction ever conducted in the UAE. Scheduled for Sunday, 15th June 2025, at the company's main branch in Sharjah Industrial Area 2, the event promises a high-energy atmosphere with over 400 cars on offer - all without reserve prices.

The auction will kick off at 5 PM and is expected to attract hundreds of car buyers, auto enthusiasts, and first-time bidders from across the Emirates. Vehicles will be sold under Marhaba Auctions' signature Green Light policy, which means there is no reserve price. But this Grand Auction is more than just a car sale - it's a large-scale community event with substantial prizes, entertainment, and exclusive rewards for buyers.

One of the major highlights is the Grand Raffle Draw, where buyers have the chance to win four cars. Buyers who purchase any car on 15th June, regardless of the value, will be eligible to enter the Raffle draw. Additionally, there is an impressive lineup of prizes, including 20 iPhone 16's, a total of AED 200,000 in cashback rewards, Spin & Win games, and a sizzling free BBQ for all attendees.

“We are absolutely delighted to host the largest live car auction ever to be conducted in the UAE, with 400 cars on the lane in one evening,” said Zubair Rashidi, the Executive Director of Marhaba Auctions.“This will be an unparalleled auction event that transcends traditional bidding, promising an engaging show for our attendees. We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our esteemed customers and watch them win thrilling prizes in a vibrant live setting.”

To wind up on a sweet note, Marhaba Auctions will also reward anyone who refers a friend and brings them along to buy a car with an instant AED 1,000 cash reward on the spot. The only condition is that the referral needs to purchase a car on Sunday, 15th June, and complete the full payment.

For more information or to register as a bidder, visit

Permalink