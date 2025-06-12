Med Spa Express Aesthetics And Wellness Pioneering Brain Stimulation To Treat Depression And Optimize Mental Health

EXOMIND is leading-edge therapy that treats symptoms of depression and other mental health issues (PRNewsfoto/Modified Wellness)

Complimentary "EXOMIND" Launch Party June 18, 2025, to Showcase New Treatment

POCAHONTAS, Iowa, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Individuals seeking a non-invasive treatment for depression, anxiety or mental fog can now find help at Med Spa Express Aesthetics & Wellness in Pocahontas, Iowa. Med Spa Express, a noted wellness service provider, is offering EXOMIND, medication-free brain stimulation treatment that boosts mental health and emotional wellness.

"My job is to offer concrete and effective treatment options to my patients -- some of whom struggle with some level of depression or anxiety," says Jordyn Harman, a Certified Nurse Practitioner and Owner/Operator of Med Spa Express. "EXOMIND is a state-of-the-art, FDA-cleared procedure for depression and other mental health conditions and it shows our commitment to the highest level of patient care."

Med Spa Express offers a range of services, includes leading-edge technologies for fat burning, hormone balancing, muscle building, incontinence, aesthetics, and overall health. The Med Spa Express team provides a concierge-level, five-star experience, in part by spending a generous amount of time with patients.

With EXOMIND, the applicator is placed on the head and uses magnetic pulses to stimulate brain activity. The technology addresses key brain areas involved in emotional regulation, cognitive function and self-control. To maximize results, doctors recommend a treatment twice a week for three weeks.

An additional benefit? Research shows 100% of patients experience reduced food cravings and, on average, report a four-to-five-pound weight loss after six treatments.

Med Spa Express provides patients with other cutting-edge technologies to address a variety of wellness issues. Emsculpt NEO uses muscle activation and heat to burn up to 30% fat and build up to 25% muscle in hard-to-treat areas, including the abdomen, buttocks, arms and thighs.

For those dealing with incontinence, EMSELLA is a device using muscle activation to strengthen the pelvic floor. Patients sit fully clothed on the EMSELLA chair for 28-minute sessions. The procedure is very successful, with a 98% patient satisfaction rate for restoring bladder function.

To launch its new EXOMIND service line, Med Spa Express is offering a complimentary party, 4-8 p.m., June 18, 2025, at 22 3rd Avenue, NW, Pocahontas. Attendees can discover EXOMIND and demo several technologies as well as enjoy refreshments, raffle prizes, and elite pricing. To RSVP, call 712-335-7434. For more info:

SOURCE Med Spa Express

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED