CTA Constructions Managers Awarded Contract To Build New Countryside Elementary School

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The current Countryside Elementary School building, established in 1953, has been identified as having outdated mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, as well as space and accessibility limitations.

Designed by Boston-based DiNisco Design , the new Countryside Elementary School marks a significant step forward in sustainability and innovation for the City of Newton. "The school will feature the first geothermal heating and cooling system implemented in any city-owned building in Newton, underscoring the City's commitment to green infrastructure and long-term energy efficiency," said Josh Morse, Public Buildings Commissioner, City of Newton.

CTA Construction Managers has a strong history of successful collaboration with both the City of Newton and DiNisco Design. This will be CTA's third major school project for the city, having previously completed the Spaulding Elementary School and currently managing construction of the Lincoln-Eliot Elementary School. The firm also shares a 20-year partnership with DiNisco Design, making Countryside Elementary their eighth school project together.

"This project reflects Newton's forward-thinking approach to education and sustainability," said Donna DiNisco, Principal, DiNisco Design Inc. "We are honored to continue our work with CTA Construction Managers and the City of Newton to deliver a modern learning environment for future generations," she continued.

Emphasizing the scale and sophistication of the new structure, Mike Burton, Partner, Dore & Whittier said "This marks our third project with the City of Newton, and we're honored that the city continues to trust us with managing such high-profile and impactful capital projects. The new Countryside Elementary School is reaching an exciting milestone, and we're proud to help bring it to life." Dore & Whittier is serving as the city's project management firm.

