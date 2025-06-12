CUNARD's NEWLY REFRESHED QUEEN ELIZABETH ARRIVES TO SEATTLE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A SPECIAL SERIES OF VOYAGES TO ALASKA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Historic grandeur, refined elegance, bespoke experiences and unparalleled personal service are cornerstones of a Cunard voyage," explained"Our view of luxury is rooted in a belief that experiences can be both elegant and relaxed, and our Alaska voyages aboard Queen Elizabeth personifies that spirit."

The Refreshed Experience Aboard Queen Elizabeth

Debuting from a stunning refresh, Queen Elizabeth now boasts revitalized signature spaces and an elevated Princess and Queens Grills experience, offering expansive suites, added amenities, butler service and access to private spaces and restaurants on board. In addition to new and upgraded interiors, Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux has designed an exquisite three-course Gala Evening menu exclusive to Grill Suite guests.

Inaugural Alaska guests will also be among the first to enjoy The Pavilion Wellness Café and the Harper's Bazaar ® Wellness at Se program onboard Queen Elizabeth, featuring three bespoke Journeys – packages that include a special curation of wellness treatments, nutritious smoothies, rejuvenating masterclasses and a selection of ELEMIS products.

Spectacular Alaskan Voyages

Guests can enjoy seven to 11-night Alaska voyages aboard Queen Elizabeth from June-September 2025, with rates starting from $1,109 per person for a balcony stateroom, based on double occupancy. Her meticulously crafted itineraries visit captivating ports including Ketchikan, Glacier Bay National Park, Skagway, Juneau, and Victoria, British Columbia. Guests will soak in the pristine beauty of Glacier Bay National Park and Hubbard Glacier. Scenic days viewing the Inside Passage, the longest sheltered inland waterway in the world.

Enriching Onboard Experiences

Onboard, guests will enjoy even more enriching experiences specially tailored to Queen Elizabeth's Alaska season. First, Cunard continues its partnership with the Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS), offering an enriching speaker series with experts sharing insights into the region.

Guests will also be treated to a "Locals Onboard" speaker series, featuring 11 local Alaskan speakers, including a master Tlingit dance group, a Denali expeditionist and local historians, artists and photographers. Cunard will also honor the Pacific Northwest with wines from regional wineries served on board, including from Elsom Cellars, Charles Smith Wines, Double Canyon, Canoe Ridge Estate and Goose Ridge.

"The Port of Seattle is honored to welcome Cunard and the iconic Queen Elizabeth for their first homeported season in Seattle," said Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck. "This partnership marks a major milestone in our work to expand economic activity and to support local jobs through cruise, and we look forward to advancing together our shared vision for sustainability and responsible tourism."

Winter in the Caribbean

Following an Alaskan summer, Queen Elizabeth will continue her North American residency, repositioning to Miami this October, where she will homeport for a maiden season of Caribbean voyages. This season marks the first time Cunard will dedicate a ship to a full season in the Caribbean and coincides with a new slate of onboard entertainment offerings, welcoming Broadway and West End performers on every voyage, including Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster and an exclusive production of the Tony Award-winning show Come From Away.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit .

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK ).

