EU Calls On Iran To Restore Full Cooperation With IAEA

2025-06-12 10:04:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 12 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) urged Iran on Thursday to restore full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
This came following Tehranآ's announcement of its intention to build a new uranium enrichment facility, a move widely seen as a response to a new resolution by accusing Iran of "non-compliance" with its nuclear obligations.
EU foreign affairs spokesperson Anouar Al-Anouni told reporters "We call on Iran to restore full cooperation with the agency and fully implement all its obligations" adding, "We urge Iran to show restraint and avoid any steps that would further escalate the situation."
These remarks come ahead of the upcoming round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran, scheduled to be hosted by the Sultanate of Oman this coming Sunday. (end)
