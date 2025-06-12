403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Calls On Iran To Restore Full Cooperation With IAEA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 12 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) urged Iran on Thursday to restore full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
This came following Tehranآ's announcement of its intention to build a new uranium enrichment facility, a move widely seen as a response to a new resolution by accusing Iran of "non-compliance" with its nuclear obligations.
EU foreign affairs spokesperson Anouar Al-Anouni told reporters "We call on Iran to restore full cooperation with the agency and fully implement all its obligations" adding, "We urge Iran to show restraint and avoid any steps that would further escalate the situation."
These remarks come ahead of the upcoming round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran, scheduled to be hosted by the Sultanate of Oman this coming Sunday. (end)
arn
This came following Tehranآ's announcement of its intention to build a new uranium enrichment facility, a move widely seen as a response to a new resolution by accusing Iran of "non-compliance" with its nuclear obligations.
EU foreign affairs spokesperson Anouar Al-Anouni told reporters "We call on Iran to restore full cooperation with the agency and fully implement all its obligations" adding, "We urge Iran to show restraint and avoid any steps that would further escalate the situation."
These remarks come ahead of the upcoming round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran, scheduled to be hosted by the Sultanate of Oman this coming Sunday. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment