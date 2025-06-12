403
Sabah Al-Ahmad Center Launches Summer Programs For '25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 12 (KUNA) -- Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC), affiliated with the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), announced Thursday the launch of a series of intensive scientific and technological programs for the summer of 2025.
The programs targeting Kuwaiti students in the fields of innovation, engineering, medicine, digital technology and artificial intelligence.
In a press statement, the center said the programs are offered through its three main departments "Talent, Technological Development, and Innovation", including enrichment courses and specialized competitions.
Registration is open via the center's social media account @sacgc_kw.
The Talent Department will offer the Pre-University Research Enrichment (PRE) Program for 10th and 11th grade students in cooperation with Kuwait University from August 9 to 18.
It aims to help students identify university majors aligned with their scientific and engineering interests.
The department will also launch a medical program to introduce students to the fundamentals of medical sciences through interactive lectures and workshops, in addition to an engineering program covering electrical, civil and mechanical disciplines aimed at enhancing students' analytical and problem-solving skills.
A training program will also be offered for Kuwaiti chemistry teachers in cooperation with National Taiwan University to qualify them to prepare students for participation in the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO).
The program will be held in August, with registration opening in July.
On its part, Technology Development Department will organize interactive courses and competitions at various locations including the Talent Academy in Sawaber, Jahra and Ahmadi.
These include, the competition entitled "a Journey in Kuwait - Programming Knights ", and the drone, line-following robot and sumo robot competitions, in addition to a summer festival featuring courses in advanced programming, mechanical engineering, and construction challenges.
The Innovation Department will launch the " Kuwait Semiconductor Program 2025" in cooperation with Minghsin University of Science and Technology (MUST) in Taiwan and supported by the Taipei Commercial Representative Office.
The program will be held from August 24 to September 6 and is aimed at engineers and innovators interested in the semiconductor industry. It includes hands-on training and field visits to advanced industrial facilities.
The department will also organize the " San Francisco Scientific and Technological Innovation Acceleration Program 2025" in Silicon Valley, US, from November 9 to 22.
The program aims to support Kuwait-based innovations in science and artificial intelligence and will include workshops, visits to global tech companies, training in project pitching, and networking opportunities with investors and innovation experts. (end)
