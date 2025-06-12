403
US Ambassador Concludes Diplomatic Assignment in Russia
(MENAFN) The United States Embassy in Moscow announced on Thursday that Ambassador Lynne Tracy will wrap up her diplomatic role in Russia “soon.”
This development occurs as Washington and Moscow move forward with another phase of discussions aimed at improving bilateral relations.
In a message posted on Telegram, the embassy invited viewers to participate in a live broadcast. “Join us for a special livestream tomorrow … to bid farewell to Ambassador Lynne Tracy, who will soon be completing her mission at the U.S. Embassy in the Russian Federation,” the statement read.
However, it did not disclose the specific timing of her departure, any future responsibilities she may undertake, or who her successor will be.
Tracy began her role as ambassador in January 2023 following her nomination by former President Joe Biden.
Her diplomatic career includes previous assignments in several countries, such as Armenia, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.
Her anticipated exit aligns with ongoing diplomatic efforts by both nations to de-escalate tensions.
After holding two rounds of bilateral consultations starting in February, a third session is scheduled to be held in Moscow “in the very near future,” as stated by Russian Ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, on Tuesday.
