Intagulf Travel Retail Celebrates 20 Years Of Excellence In Global Beverage Distribution

Intagulf Travel Retail, a leading distributor of beverages across the Middle East, East Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent, proudly marks its 20th anniversary this year. This expansive reach has contributed to annual sales exceeding $40 million, highlighting its sustained growth and commercial success across international markets. This milestone reflects two decades of innovation, expansion, and commitment to delivering world-class beverage solutions to travel retail markets across the region.

In addition to its annual sales achievement, Intagulf Travel Retail proudly celebrates a key highlight – achieving a 99.998% pick accuracy rate in 2023, setting a new benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. The company proudly adds to its list of accomplishments by operating as a carbon-neutral business since 2022, powered entirely by self-generated electricity, and partnering with environmentally responsible suppliers, resulting in all products being carbon neutral at delivery point.

With a continually expanding footprint in the Middle East, Intagulf collaborates with an esteemed portfolio of global brands, including Champagne Bollinger, Carlsberg, Masi, Cono Sur, Balthasar Ress, and Yering Station. The company sources more than 2,000 fine wines, boutique spirits, and premium beers from over 50 countries worldwide and to ensure product quality and provenance, all beverages are imported in refrigerated containers and stored in the region's only purpose built, temperature and humidity-controlled wine cellar.

Mark Rogers, Managing Director & Founder of Intagulf Travel Retail commented,“20 years has gone by in a flash! It feels like just yesterday we were excitedly waiting and watching our first ever container, imported directly from Australia, reverse up to our empty warehouse. The container held wines like Yering Station, Mount Langi Ghiran & Parker Coonawarra bound for DDF. I am pleased and proud to say they are still selling strong today.

Looking back over the past 20 years, a lot has happened. We have forged a number of very long-standing relationships, as well as more recent partnerships including, Remoissenet, Vicchiomaggio, Balthasar Ress, Fishbone, Ironstone, Cono Sur and Mooiplaas. We have gotten through the Financial Crisis of 2008/2009 and Covid in 2020, coming through it together and stronger.

It is a true testament to the dedication and passion of all involved. Our commitment to unrivalled service, choosing fantastic partners, with a dedication to quality and environmental sustainability has been the cornerstone of our success, and we have been lucky enough to grow steadily since 2005. Here's to the next 20 years!”

“I first met Mark at Vinexpo, Bordeaux, in 2005 when we tasted our Yering Station and Mount Langi Ghiran wines together. Over the last 20 years we have enjoyed business together and a great friendship. I admire Mark's integrity, business sense and ability to adapt to changing market conditions. I wish Mark and the wonderful team at ITR a very Happy 20Birthday,” said Gordon Gebbie, Commercial Director at Rathbone Wine Group.

Established in 2002 in Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone, Intagulf Travel Retail has become a trusted leader in the travel retail and duty-free industry. As it celebrates 20 years of success, the company is focused on highlighting its rich heritage, global scale, and longstanding commitment to sustainability, reinforcing its position as a valued partner to leading brands and clients worldwide.

