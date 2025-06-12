'They Are Not Letting Us Go In' - Anxious Families Of Air India Plane Crash Victims Gather Outside Ahmedabad Hospital
After the crash, the injured were taken to Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital, where family members of the crash victims have gathered in large numbers. A man outside the hospital in Ahmedabad is heard saying,“My sister and brother-in-law are both inside, but they are not letting us go in...They were going to London...My niece is in London, and they were going to see her. She called me up from London to say that her parents were on the flight, and then I rushed here...”
In another visual, a man broke down completely and requested hospital and police authorities on the premises to let him see his loved ones.
Another ANI video on X shows an anxious neighbour of an AI-171 passenger waiting outside the Civil Hospital. The video's caption reads, "A neighbour of an AI-171 passenger waits outside the Civil Hospital. She says, "My neighbour's daughter was on the flight. We don't have any update on her yet as we are not being allowed to go inside."
