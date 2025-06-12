Russian Forces Attempting To Seize Foothold Near Orikhiv Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces are conducting assault operations near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, and Lobkove. They are also trying to break through Ukrainian defenses to secure a foothold near Orikhiv.

This was reported during a TV broadcast by Vladyslav Voloshyn, Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“As usual, the enemy is conducting assault actions towards Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, and Lobkove. Additionally, they're trying to break through our defensive lines along this section of the front line and capture a foothold somewhere near Orikhiv,” Voloshyn said.

He added that the Novopavlivka front remains the most difficult area in the south, with a record 46 combat engagements in the past 24 hours.

“That's the highest number since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. The enemy tried to storm our positions towards Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole, Kostiantynopil, and several other settlements along this relatively small sector,” Voloshyn emphasized.

He also noted continued instability on the Huliaipole front, where Russian forces are attempting to break through toward the settlement of Malynivka using light motorized equipment, including motorcycles.

“Additionally, the enemy constantly launches attacks with unguided aerial rockets along the Huliaipole front,” he added.

Voloshyn also reported a record number of kamikaze drones used by Russian forces in the southern defense zone over the past 24 hours.

“Another grim record – the enemy used around 800 kamikaze drones, more precisely 797. That's a significant amount of this type of weapon. If we look across the entire front line, one in every four or five FPV drones was used in our sector,” he explained.

He further stated that during the same period, Russian forces launched about 130 unguided aerial rockets, 40 of which targeted Huliaipole. In recent days, Russian troops have been using around 100–150 of these rockets regularly.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, 220 combat engagements occurred on June 11 between Ukrainian defense forces and Russian invaders, with the most intense fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka sectors.