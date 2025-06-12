Russian Forces Attempting To Seize Foothold Near Orikhiv Military
This was reported during a TV broadcast by Vladyslav Voloshyn, Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.
“As usual, the enemy is conducting assault actions towards Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, and Lobkove. Additionally, they're trying to break through our defensive lines along this section of the front line and capture a foothold somewhere near Orikhiv,” Voloshyn said.
He added that the Novopavlivka front remains the most difficult area in the south, with a record 46 combat engagements in the past 24 hours.
“That's the highest number since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. The enemy tried to storm our positions towards Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole, Kostiantynopil, and several other settlements along this relatively small sector,” Voloshyn emphasized.
He also noted continued instability on the Huliaipole front, where Russian forces are attempting to break through toward the settlement of Malynivka using light motorized equipment, including motorcycles.
“Additionally, the enemy constantly launches attacks with unguided aerial rockets along the Huliaipole front,” he added.Read also: Russian military losses in Ukraine exceed one million since full-scale invasion
Voloshyn also reported a record number of kamikaze drones used by Russian forces in the southern defense zone over the past 24 hours.
“Another grim record – the enemy used around 800 kamikaze drones, more precisely 797. That's a significant amount of this type of weapon. If we look across the entire front line, one in every four or five FPV drones was used in our sector,” he explained.
He further stated that during the same period, Russian forces launched about 130 unguided aerial rockets, 40 of which targeted Huliaipole. In recent days, Russian troops have been using around 100–150 of these rockets regularly.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, 220 combat engagements occurred on June 11 between Ukrainian defense forces and Russian invaders, with the most intense fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment