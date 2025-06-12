Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Libya experiences one of most severe state collapses in modern North Africa


2025-06-12 08:15:40
(MENAFN) Libya has experienced one of the most severe state collapses in modern North Africa since the United Nations Security Council passed Resolution 1973 in March 2011, authorizing international intervention during the uprising against Muammar Gaddafi. Fourteen years later, the country remains deeply divided, unstable, and trapped in a seemingly endless transitional phase. NATO’s intense seven-month bombing campaign, justified as protecting civilians, left Libya devastated.

Since then, the UN has sent ten special envoys, issued 44 resolutions, held numerous peace talks, and invested hundreds of millions of dollars. However, none of the binding UNSC resolutions under Chapter VII of the UN Charter have been effectively implemented on the ground. Libya continues to serve as a warning example: two competing governments, a mosaic of militias, pervasive foreign interference, and no clear route toward a stable, unified state.

Despite ongoing promises to facilitate elections for a parliament, president, and unified government, every major effort has failed since the last vote in 2014. The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) faces criticism for failing to resolve the crisis, with many accusing it of merely managing the conflict and tolerating obstructionist forces rather than removing them.

