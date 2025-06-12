Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Pres. Of Russia On Nat'l Day

2025-06-12 07:04:23
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent, on Thursday, a cable of congratulations to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished President Putin good health and well-being, and wished more progress and prosperity to Russia and its people. (end)
