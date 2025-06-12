403
UN Nuclear Watchdog Declares Iran Breaches Nuclear Obligations
(MENAFN) The United Nations’ nuclear oversight body delivered a sharp rebuke to Iran on Thursday, determining that the country is breaching its commitments under international non-proliferation agreements. This conclusion has led the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Board of Governors to pass a formal resolution labeling Iran as non-compliant with its nuclear obligations on the global stage.
The resolution was adopted by the IAEA’s 35-member board amid escalating international unease about Iran’s nuclear program and its transparency. This move underscores the mounting pressure from the global community demanding greater accountability and strict adherence to nuclear safeguards.
According to diplomatic insiders, the vote tally revealed a clear majority with 19 countries supporting the resolution, signaling widespread concern over Tehran’s activities. Meanwhile, Russia, China, and Burkina Faso stood in opposition, casting votes against the measure. Eleven member states chose to abstain, reflecting a degree of caution or indecision within the international body.
This latest development intensifies the scrutiny on Iran’s nuclear ambitions and signals a growing rift within the IAEA membership, highlighting the geopolitical tensions entwined with nuclear non-proliferation efforts.
