Jana Nayagan: First Glimpse Of Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film Expected To Drop On THIS Date

Thalapathy Vijay is a leading mass actor in Tamil cinema. His film 'Jana Nayagan' has created huge expectations among fans. The film, which is slated to release on January 9, 2026, on the occasion of the Pongal festival, has been announced as Vijay's last film before his political entry. A new update has been released about this political action thriller film directed by H. Vinoth.

When is Jana Nayagan Glimpse Releasing?

According to the latest information, the glimpse video of 'Jana Nayagan' is likely to be released on June 22, the 51st birthday of actor Vijay. This glimpse video is expected to give fans an idea about the storyline and action sequences of the film. It is reported that Vijay's scenes have been filmed and completed. The shooting took place under tight security and without much publicity. On the last day, Vijay took a photo with the crew, but reportedly avoided big celebrations.

Reports suggest that Sun TV has acquired the satellite rights of 'Jana Nayagan' for Rs.55 crore and Amazon Prime has acquired the OTT rights for Rs.121 crore. This is considered a record in Tamil cinema. A key scene in 'Jana Nayagan' reportedly features the 'Good Teach Bad Teach' concept from Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu film 'Bhagwant Kesari', which was released in 2023. It is also reported that the producers bought the entire remake rights of the film for Rs.4.5 crore for this scene.

Vijay as a Police Officer

Along with Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Shruti Haasan, Mamita Baiju, and Revathi are playing important roles in the film. It is noteworthy that actress Revathi is acting with Vijay after 23 years, after the film 'Thamizhan' which was released in 2002. Music is by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav. A recently leaked photo from the shooting spot of Jana Nayagan revealed that actor Vijay is playing the role of a police officer in the film.