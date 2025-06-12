403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Attempts to Mend Ties with North
(MENAFN) South Korea’s recently elected Leader, Lee Jae-myung, has decided to pause the anti-North Korea propaganda transmissions at the border, aiming to “rebuild trust” and alleviate strained relations.
This move follows a period of deep diplomatic deterioration under the impeached former president, Yoon Suk Yeol.
President Lee has committed to reviving diplomatic channels and reestablishing cooperation with Pyongyang.
During a media briefing on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung announced that the president had directed the military to stop the cross-border messaging broadcasts.
This gesture, she explained, was intended to contribute to “easing tensions” and marked a meaningful step by the new administration toward reconciliation and peace-building.
Kang emphasized that the action showcases the government’s “commitment to restoring trust in inter-Korean relations and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.”
She further noted that the suspension of broadcasts is also designed to “reduce military confrontation between the two Koreas and open the door to rebuilding mutual trust.”
Additionally, Kang highlighted that the halt represents a “practical step” to lessen the disturbance endured by residents living near the border, who have been subjected to the persistent noise from the broadcasts.
Since June of the previous year, massive loudspeakers had been used to blast South Korean news reports, pop music, and propaganda messages toward the North.
This escalation followed renewed hostility, which included North Korea sending trash- and excrement-filled balloons into South Korean territory in retaliation for the South's leaflet campaigns targeting the North.
This move follows a period of deep diplomatic deterioration under the impeached former president, Yoon Suk Yeol.
President Lee has committed to reviving diplomatic channels and reestablishing cooperation with Pyongyang.
During a media briefing on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung announced that the president had directed the military to stop the cross-border messaging broadcasts.
This gesture, she explained, was intended to contribute to “easing tensions” and marked a meaningful step by the new administration toward reconciliation and peace-building.
Kang emphasized that the action showcases the government’s “commitment to restoring trust in inter-Korean relations and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.”
She further noted that the suspension of broadcasts is also designed to “reduce military confrontation between the two Koreas and open the door to rebuilding mutual trust.”
Additionally, Kang highlighted that the halt represents a “practical step” to lessen the disturbance endured by residents living near the border, who have been subjected to the persistent noise from the broadcasts.
Since June of the previous year, massive loudspeakers had been used to blast South Korean news reports, pop music, and propaganda messages toward the North.
This escalation followed renewed hostility, which included North Korea sending trash- and excrement-filled balloons into South Korean territory in retaliation for the South's leaflet campaigns targeting the North.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment