403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports former British Premier threatening ICC on Israel
(MENAFN) Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron reportedly warned the International Criminal Court (ICC) against pursuing arrest warrants for Israeli officials, threatening to cut funding and withdraw the UK from the court’s founding treaty, the Rome Statute, according to Middle East Eye (MEE).
The report claims that in April of last year, while serving as Foreign Secretary, Cameron called ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan to dissuade him from issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza. Khan also planned to pursue charges against three Hamas leaders.
Citing anonymous sources familiar with the exchange, MEE said Cameron described the move as akin to “dropping a hydrogen bomb” and warned that the UK would retaliate by defunding the ICC and exiting the Rome Statute. The conversation was reportedly tense, with Cameron repeatedly interrupting Khan, who insisted that the rule of law must apply equally to all.
Khan maintained that unequal application of justice would undermine the entire international legal system. Despite the heated exchange, neither side backed down. Just weeks later, Khan announced he would proceed with the arrest warrants.
Cameron later criticized the ICC publicly, accusing it of drawing a “moral equivalence” between Israeli leaders and Hamas. Meanwhile, Israel, which does not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction, has continued to demand that the court drop the warrants.
The US has also condemned the ICC’s actions and imposed sanctions on Khan, arguing the court is targeting American allies unfairly.
The report claims that in April of last year, while serving as Foreign Secretary, Cameron called ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan to dissuade him from issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza. Khan also planned to pursue charges against three Hamas leaders.
Citing anonymous sources familiar with the exchange, MEE said Cameron described the move as akin to “dropping a hydrogen bomb” and warned that the UK would retaliate by defunding the ICC and exiting the Rome Statute. The conversation was reportedly tense, with Cameron repeatedly interrupting Khan, who insisted that the rule of law must apply equally to all.
Khan maintained that unequal application of justice would undermine the entire international legal system. Despite the heated exchange, neither side backed down. Just weeks later, Khan announced he would proceed with the arrest warrants.
Cameron later criticized the ICC publicly, accusing it of drawing a “moral equivalence” between Israeli leaders and Hamas. Meanwhile, Israel, which does not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction, has continued to demand that the court drop the warrants.
The US has also condemned the ICC’s actions and imposed sanctions on Khan, arguing the court is targeting American allies unfairly.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment