Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Border Violation From Iran Thwarted, Nearly 76 Kg Of Narcotics Seized By Azerbaijani Forces

2025-06-12 03:06:00
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's State Border Service (SBS) has thwarted an attempt to violate the state border from the Islamic Republic of Iran, intercepting a significant amount of narcotics in the process, Azernews reports, citing the SBS Press Center.

The Press Center noted that the incident occurred in the service area of the“Goytepe” border detachment under the Border Troops Command. Border guards, acting on operational intelligence, conducted search and enforcement measures that led to the discovery and seizure of 75 kilograms 875 grams of narcotic substances, including:

  • 48 kg 875 grams of marijuana

  • 17 kg of heroin

  • 8 kg of methamphetamine

  • 2 kg of opium

  • 2,000 methadone M-40 tablets containing narcotics

Authorities have launched ongoing operational and investigative measures related to the case.

The incident highlights persistent drug trafficking threats along Azerbaijan's southern border and underscores the country's efforts to combat cross-border crime.

