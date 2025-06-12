403
U.S. Authorizes Exit of Military Families in Middle East
(MENAFN) Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has approved the optional withdrawal of military family members from various sites across the Middle East, according to a U.S. defense representative on Wednesday.
“The safety and security of our service members and their families remains our highest priority, and US and Central Command (CENTCOM) are monitoring the developing tension in the Middle East,” the official told a news agency.
The spokesperson noted that “CENTCOM is working in close coordination with our Department of State counterparts, as well as our allies and partners in the region, to maintain a constant state of readiness to support any number of missions around the world at any time.”
This underscores the military’s efforts to stay fully prepared in collaboration with diplomatic entities and international partners.
On the same day, a State Department representative confirmed that the U.S. is withdrawing diplomatic personnel from its embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, further highlighting the growing security concerns.
Also on Wednesday, Iran’s Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh issued a threat to strike American military installations in the area if hostilities arise due to disputes surrounding Tehran’s atomic agenda.
Despite ongoing indirect discussions on nuclear matters facilitated by Oman, friction between Tehran and Washington continues.
The primary issue remains Iran's advancement of its uranium enrichment efforts, which has stalled progress in negotiations.
