Neolith Sets An Unprecedented Level Of Realism With The 3D Technology And Full-Body Veining Of Neolith Iconic Design

Neolith Victoria in kitchen worktop.

Close-up of Neolith Victoria.

Neolith El Estatuario in kitchen worktop and kitchen cupboard cladding.

A new generation of sintered stone surfaces created particle by particle - a design that flows seamlessly and remains consistent throughout the entire slab.

CARLSTADT, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- .The brand introduces a new generation of sintered stone surfaces created particle by particle, featuring a design that flows seamlessly across the surface and remains consistent throughout the entire volume of the slab..Neolith El Estatuario and Neolith Victoria reinterpret noble materials with an unprecedented level of detail and visual continuity, designed for kitchens that demand aesthetic excellence, functionality, and sustainability..U.S. debuts commence this month.When innovation is born from the most precise observation of nature, it results in creations that are personally touching and create a sense of beauty and authenticity. Neolith presents Neolith Iconic Design , a new collection that transforms the language of surfaces by merging technology, design, and art into a unique expression of sophistication and realism.Neolith Iconic Design is the result of more than five years of research and development. This collection incorporates a groundbreaking 3D printing technology and full body veining design where the surface comes to life from the inside and flows continuously outwards, allowing for an entire volume with perfectly integrated aesthetics. With this innovation, Neolith redefines the concept of naturalness, achieving an unprecedented level of realism by creating a surface particle by particle, as if it were crafted by nature itself.Two exclusive models for the most sophisticated kitchensNeolith Iconic Design debuts with two models that represent the highest expression of luxury, character, and natural beauty: Victoria and El Estatuario.Neolith Victoria is inspired by the strength and elegance of an exclusive Brazilian granite, reinterpreted with a new dimension of realism and detail. Its dark background contrasts with the visual depth and intense whiteness of its veins, which run through the entire surface revealing a level of authenticity never seen before.This model embodies contemporary luxury with an impressive and refined aesthetic, designed for environments that require character, contrast, distinction, and high technical performance. Available in a 20 mm thickness and Slate finish, Neolith Victoria creates a suggestive illusion of layers on the surface, providing a sense of depth and strength that enhances its sculptural identity. Ideal for premium kitchen projects, this product combines the mineral essence of nature with cutting-edge manufacturing, taking design to a new level of sophistication.Neolith El Estatuario is inspired by one of the most noble classic marbles in history and reproduces the serene and sophisticated beauty of veined white marble.Characterized by its luminous surface and soft gray veins, Neolith El Estatuario captures the timeless essence of marble, making it an ideal choice for those seeking sophistication and aesthetic purity at their finest. It comes in a 20 mm thickness and a Silk finish, a silky matte finish with a subtle shine and softness to the touch that enhances the elegance of the design. This finish provides a refined texture that enhances the beauty of the surface, evoking the essence of nature in its purest state.Its total realism, visible both on the surface and on the edges thanks to the 3D technology and full body veining design of Neolith Iconic Design, makes it a masterpiece of contemporary design, perfect for exclusive kitchens that demand the best in durability and beauty.Neolith El Estatuario will be available in the coming weeks.Designed to impress and endure, Neolith Iconic Design combines aesthetic excellence with outstanding technical performance. Its low porosity ensures easy maintenance and enhanced hygiene, while its high durability and resistance to scratching, high temperatures, and UV exposure make it a surface built to last, maintaining its beauty over time.This strong commitment to innovation and superior technical characteristics is also paired with a responsible vision that places sustainability at the heart of Neolith's business strategy. The company promotes a production model that minimizes environmental impact and encourages efficient use of resources, supported by key certifications such as Cradle to Cradle CertifiedBronze, EcoVadis Gold, and the Zero Waste certification with an“Excellent” rating. These achievements reinforce Neolith's position as a leading brand in promoting a circular economy and adopting responsible practices throughout the entire value chain.Learn more about Neolith's latest news and innovations at .# # #ABOUT NEOLITHFully believing in the idea that“the best thing about creating something is living it,” Neolith is the global leader in sintered stone. The pioneering architectural surface with superior technical characteristics is made of all-natural raw materials, providing innovative and reliable indoor and outdoor solutions. All around the world, it has become an essential style element for any kitchen, bathroom, facade, floor, and even exclusive designer furnishings.The virtues of Neolith sintered stone combine next-generation technology and high functionality which, along with Neolith's sustainable DNA, have led it to becoming one of the most environmentally friendly materials on the planet as it advocates sustainable beauty in all its collections to inspire new trends in architecture.The company is currently immersed in an expansion plan aimed at key geographic areas including North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and China. All with the goal of continuing to lead in the creation of unique spaces and extraordinary experiences featuring sustainable functional design in more than 100 countries where it is present through direct distribution as well as an extensive sales and partner network.

Katie Radley

K+J Agency, LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.