HIP Video Promo Presents: Viennacc Is Back With Brand New Music Video Virtual Love

New Music Video“Virtual Love” by ViennaCC: Where Romance Meets the PC Motherboard

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prolific musician, composer, and producer ViennaCC, real name Heinz Riemer, is a boundless source of creative bohemia-a modern Renaissance soul who delivers entirely new sonic experiences with each release. Based in Vienna, Austria, ViennaCC blends his city's rich musical heritage with a modern twist, crafting an exploratory, eclectic sound that is uniquely his own, rooted in effortlessly enchanting melodies and an unwaveringly positive mindset. There's so much to explore in ViennaCC's world: an infectious sense of humor, reflective social commentary, compelling narratives, and surreal self-produced visuals just scratch the surface. It's no wonder he creates music that resonates with audiences in the radio stations across the globe, as he continues to solidify his vibrant persona and lasting influence in the realm of soncraft and far beyond.

Love isn't quite like it used to be. Back then, people had to go out to meet prospective lovers, but not so much anymore. This lighthearted nugget of pure pop bliss tells a humorous (and likely relatable) story of love in the digital age, an era where dating apps dominate the landscape, and people aren't always what they seem. The track is signature ViennaCC-the embodiment of what makes his music so captivating. This narrator is over the moon to have found a soulmate online, a needle in the haystack who“shares the same dreams and same passions.” Despite the alarm bells ringing in his head, he simply can't resist the temptation to see his object of affection in person. As listeners can probably guess, this potential romance quickly turns into a tale of bamboozlement when he realizes that she doesn't exist outside of his computer, left to disappointment in this“bittersweet” game of love.

In classic ViennaCC style, the“Virtual Love” music video is a fully immersive, playful journey into a world of digital intrigue. From the first note, viewers are plunged into an environment where the lines of reality blur-a place where a beautiful woman could just as easily be a long string of binary code. These alluring figures live inside the computer, a landscape of futuristic circuit boards, endless screens, and keyboards galore.“The challenge was to express a virtual love visually. The idea came with the line“Virtual love in my computer”. So I placed my lovely lady inside a computer.” As ViennaCC sings alongside these surreal beauties, he bridges the gap between the virtual and the real. But one can't help but wonder: is modern romance just a simulation, nothing more than a pixelated fantasy? Tune in to find out.

