America's Vetdogs Partners With American Integrity Insurance Group To Raise Future Service Dog

Smithtown, New York, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's VetDogs , a New York-based national nonprofit that provides specially trained service dogs to veterans, first responders, and active-duty service members with disabilities, alongside American Integrity Insurance Group, a premier Southeast regional home insurance carrier, today announced they will co-raise a future service dog for a United States veteran or first responder with disabilities.

The American Integrity pup, named Leo, is a handsome 9-week-old, male yellow Labrador Retriever. Leo will undergo basic training and socialization with the American Integrity staff for the next 14 to 18 months. Leo will make frequent visits to the American Integrity office and community events, to expose him to various environments that will help mold him into a confident and calm future service dog.

Leo is the second dog raised by American Integrity through America's VetDogs' 'Puppy with a Purpose®' program, a philanthropic initiative that partners with organizations - media outlets, sports teams, or corporations-to co-raise future assistance dogs. Storm, the first service dog raised by American Integrity, completed her formal service dog training in February of this year and has been matched with a U.S. Navy veteran from North Carolina.

“American Integrity is beyond thrilled to partner with America's VetDogs to co-raise Leo,” said Angie Quinn, American Integrity Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Vice President.“Our experience co-raising Storm was incredibly meaningful and a great source of pride to our team. We are so pleased about the impact she is having on the veteran she is serving, and hope that Leo will make a similar difference in the life of a veteran or first responder with disabilities.”

“We are honored to once again partner with American Integrity in our mission to provide service dogs to veterans, first responders, and active-duty service members absolutely free of charge,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America's VetDogs.“American Integrity's continued dedication to co-raising a second future service dog speaks volumes about their compassion and commitment to those who have served our nation and communities.”

About America's VetDogs

For more than 20 years, America's VetDogs ( ) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America's VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America's VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

About American Integrity Insurance Group

American Integrity Insurance Group is one of Florida's leading providers of residential property insurance, proudly serving almost 383,000 policyholders across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the company continues to set the standard in the industry by empowering homeowners and fostering a culture defined by integrity, resilience, and excellence. For more information, visit

