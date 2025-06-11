Investornewsbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) CEO Talks Near-Term Production And Clean Mining Focus On Exploring Mining Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) CEO and Director Paul Mastantuono joined the Exploring Mining Podcast to discuss the company's fully permitted, near-production Montauban Project in Quebec. In the interview, Mastantuono highlighted ESGold's strategic shift toward surface-accessible resources like tailings and low-cost ore bodies, positioning the company for accelerated production without the typical drilling-heavy approach of junior miners. He also covered recent leadership additions, share structure updates-with fewer than 75 million shares outstanding-and the company's push to finalize concentration testing ahead of first gold production at Montauban.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

