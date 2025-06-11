Psychedelicnewsbreaks Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Receives USPTO Notice Of Allowance For PTSD Treatment Patent

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO) announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for its licensed patent application related to biomarkers for evaluating prophylactic treatments for stress-induced affective disorders. The patent, set to be issued as U.S. Patent No. 12,329,726 on June 17, 2025, bolsters Silo's intellectual property around its lead candidate SPC-15, an intranasal PTSD treatment licensed from Columbia University. CEO Eric Weisblum emphasized the importance of this NIH-backed patent as the company prepares SPC-15 for Phase 1 clinical trials.

To view the full press release, visit

About Silo Pharma Inc.

Silo Pharma is a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions and central nervous system (“CNS”) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug-delivery systems. The company's lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”) and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release, ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo's two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (“MS”). Silo's research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with universities and independent laboratories. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SILO are available in the company's newsroom at

About PsychedelicNewsWire

PsychedelicNewsWire (“PNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on all aspects of psychedelics and the latest developments and advances in the psychedelics sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, PNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, PNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. PNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from PsychedelicNewsWire, text“Groovy” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the PsychedelicNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by PNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

PsychedelicNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

PsychedelicNewsWire is powered by IBN