Qatar Airways, Art Basel Sign Partnership To Enrich Global Cultural Engagement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Airways is proud to announce a new global partnership with Art Basel, the world's leading contemporary art fair. This long-term alliance reinforces Qatar Airway's role as a global connector of people, places, and culture.

As Art Basel's Premium Partner, Qatar Airways will support all of the fair's prestigious annual exhibitions – in Basel, Paris, Hong Kong, Miami, as well as its newly launched edition in Qatar. This partnership goes beyond sponsorship and aims to deepen the airline's connection with a culture- and art-forward global demographic through the one of the world's most respected names in the art world.

The collaboration also marks the exciting introduction of Art Basel into the Middle East, with a new edition launching February 2026 in Doha.

This will be the fair's first presence in the region and highlights Qatar's growing stature as a regional arts and cultural hub as the nation continues to evolve as a destination that inspires and connects the world through its National Vision 2030 roadmap.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“Our long-term collaboration with Art Basel goes beyond being just a partnership – it is a strategic alignment between two globally respected brands and statement on Qatar's contributions to cultural development and exchange around the globe. Art Basel represents the highest calibre of international artistry and sophistication, and its audience of artists, collectors, and cultural influencers reflects the premium customer base that we serve every day. We are proud to support a platform that shares our values and aspirations on a global scale and in connecting the region with art and ideas from all over the world.”

Art Basel Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Noah Horowitz, said:“We are honoured to partner with Qatar Airways, a premium brand synonymous for world-class hospitality experiences and luxury travel, and truly excited to bring the partnership to life across our global platform, starting in Basel this June. Having just launched our fifth fair in Qatar, we are delighted to join forces with one of the leading Qatari brands to create new experiences and journeys to inspire art lovers and travellers around the world."

Through this partnership, Qatar Airways continues to demonstrate its broader brand ambition to be more than just a carrier, but a catalyst for discovery, inspiration and cultural dialogue.

Art Basel Qatar will be held in collaboration with Qatar Creates and Qatar Sports Investments, reflecting the country's broader cultural vision and its ambition to host a thriving creative ecosystem. The inaugural edition of Art Basel Qatar will be held in M7 creative hub and the Doha Design District in downtown Msheireb.