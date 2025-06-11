Welcoming Matt Cartwright: Lowey Dannenberg's Newest Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg, P.C ., is thrilled to welcome our newest partner,. Matt has long distinguished himself as a trial lawyer and a public servant, and now brings his skills to Lowey.

He joins Lowey's Healthcare Litigation Team and will be based in the Pennsylvania office in West Conshohocken.

After beginning his career in the litigation department at a major Philadelphia law firm, he became one of Pennsylvania's leading trial lawyers for 25 years. His courtroom experience resulted in 23 reported cases, including Lawrence Ins. Group v. KPMG Peat Marwick, LLP., a complex commercial case refining the New York standard for spoliation of evidence, and Wilprint v. Wachovia Bank, NA., a bet-the-company lender liability trial resulting in a record jury verdict in Pennsylvania. From 2013 to 2025, he served as a U.S. Congressman for Pennsylvania's 8th and 17th Districts, introducing more bipartisan bills than any other House Democrat during that time. As chair of the Appropriations Committee's Commerce, Justice, and Science Subcommittee, he authored 16 bills signed into law by three presidents, including the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which benefits U.S. Marines and their families poisoned by well water at that military base. He has also served as Business Torts Practice Section Chair and as a member of the Board of Governors, of the American Association for Justice, the leading organization to promote civil justice in the United States. Additionally, Matt co-authored West Publishing's legal treatise Litigating Commercial and Business Tort Cases .

“When it comes to complex business tort litigation, Lowey Dannenberg is one of the top firms in the United States. This firm is comprised of thought leaders in the fields of multidistrict and class action litigation. These dedicated lawyers have achieved astonishing recoveries for wrongful business conduct for over half a century. I'm excited to join such a gifted team, and I cannot wait to get to work,” Cartwright said.

“We are honored to welcome Matt Cartwright to Lowey Dannenberg. His extraordinary legal acumen, deep commitment to public service, and proven track record as a trial lawyer make him an exceptional addition to our partnership. Matt's leadership and experience will strengthen our firm's ability to serve clients in Pennsylvania and across the country,” Said Gerald Lawrence, Partner, COO, and Head of the Pennsylvania office at Lowey Dannenberg.

He earned his bachelor's degree, magna cum laude, from Hamilton College in 1983, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa, and his juris doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania Law School where he served two years as an editor of the University of Pennsylvania Law Review. Matt has been admitted to practice in Pennsylvania and New York.

Please join us in welcoming Matt Cartwright to Lowey Dannenberg.

About Lowey:

Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is a prominent litigation law firm based in White Plains, New York, with a legacy of over 50 years specializing in complex legal matters. Founded in the 1960s by Stephen Lowey and Richard Dannenberg, the firm has established itself as a leader in consumer protection, securities, antitrust, healthcare, and whistleblower litigation.

