Modular UPS Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast Periods 2025-2033

The global modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is witnessing significant expansion, propelled by the increasing demand for scalable and energy-efficient power solutions across many sectors. Primary factors encompass the spread of data centres, the growth of cloud computing, and the escalating dependence on digital infrastructure. Modular UPS systems provide benefits including flexibility, redundancy, and simplified maintenance, rendering them suitable for sectors that necessitate an uninterrupted power supply. The increased remote work and the implementation of 5G networks have intensified the demand for dependable power backup solutions.

Furthermore, incorporating renewable energy sources and developing microgrids creates novel potential for modular UPS solutions. Government measures advocating for digitalisation and energy efficiency further facilitate business expansion. Nonetheless, obstacles such as substantial initial expenditures and the intricacy of incorporating modular UPS systems into current infrastructure may impede market growth. Notwithstanding these obstacles, the market is positioned for significant development, propelled by technological innovations and heightened awareness of the advantages of modular UPS systems, fostering adoption across diverse industries.

The incorporation of renewable energy sources into power systems substantially propels the modular UPS industry. Organisations are increasingly adopting renewable energy options, such as solar and wind power, to diminish their carbon footprint and comply with environmental standards. Modular UPS systems are essential in this environment, offering uninterrupted power backup and enabling the incorporation of renewable energy into current power infrastructures. Their scalability and adaptability facilitate efficient energy management, allowing organisations to optimise power consumption and diminish dependence on conventional energy sources.

For instance, in June 2024, Ballard Power Systems and Vertiv announced a collaboration to showcase a hydrogen-powered fuel cell backup solution for data centres. This zero-emission, scalable solution integrates Ballard's fuel cells with Vertiv's UPS systems, providing a sustainable data centre power backup alternative.

Additionally, governmental activities advocating for renewable energy utilisation and the advancement of smart grids are significantly driving the market for modular UPS systems. These technologies improve the dependability of the power supply and augment the overall efficiency and sustainability of energy infrastructures.

Growth in developing economies and governmental initiatives creates tremendous opportunities

Emerging economies provide substantial growth prospects for the modular UPS market, propelled by swift industrialisation, urbanisation, and heightened infrastructure investment. Countries in the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are experiencing increased demand for dependable power solutions to bolster their growing industrial and commercial sectors. Government measures to improve energy infrastructure, advance digitalisation, and ensure energy security further drive the market for modular UPS systems.

In India, the government's emphasis on establishing smart cities and enhancing digital services requires dependable power backup solutions.

Modular UPS systems provide scalable and flexible power solutions that address the varied requirements of growing economies and facilitate their sustainable development objectives. Companies in the modular UPS market can use these opportunities by enhancing their presence in emerging economies, establishing strategic alliances with local stakeholders, and customising their services to address the specific needs of these regions.

North America continues to dominate the modular UPS market, propelled by expanding data centres, digital transformation across sectors, and robust cloud usage. The United States hosts the greatest technology companies and cloud service providers globally, resulting in substantial demand for modular uninterruptible power supplies (UPS). Government initiatives to bolster energy security and promote the adoption of green technology further facilitate growth. Prominent cloud providers are unveiling new data centre projects in Virginia and Texas, heightening the demand for dependable, scalable UPS systems. North America's focus on cybersecurity, disaster recovery, and 5G deployments heightens the dependence on modular UPS systems for the resilience of critical infrastructure.

The global modular uninterruptible power supply market size was valued at USD 6.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 6.45 billion in 2025 to USD 12.90 billion in 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By Component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. The Solutions segment leads the modular UPS market due to its flexibility, scalability, and efficiency in meeting evolving power needs across industries.

By Type, the market is segmented into Online Modular UPS, Line-interactive Modular UPS, and Offline/Standby Modular UPS. Online Modular UPS systems dominate the market because they provide seamless power with zero transfer time, ensuring continuous operation of mission-critical environments.

By Application, the market is segmented into data centres, telecommunication, healthcare, industrial, and commercial. The Data Centres segment commands the largest share of the modular UPS market, driven by explosive data growth, cloud migration, and the rising use of IoT and AI applications. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.

ABB Ltd.Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Schneider Electric SEEaton CorporationVertiv Group Corp.Delta Electronics Inc.Riello Elettronica GroupLegrandMitsubishi ElectricToshiba HitachiHi-Rel Power ElectronicsAEG Power SolutionsGeneral Electricand others Recent Developments



In October 2024, Vertiv, in collaboration with NVIDIA, launched a 7MW reference architecture for the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 platform. This modular UPS system is part of Vertiv's 360AI portfolio, designed to transform traditional data centres into AI factories. It features rapid deployment through preconfigured modules and energy-efficient cooling solutions. In December 2024, Vertiv acquired BiXin Energy, a Chinese company specialising in centrifugal chiller technology. This acquisition aims to broaden Vertiv's global solutions portfolio in support of high-performance computing and AI applications.

By Component:SolutionsServicesBy Type:Online Modular UPSLine-interactive Modular UPSOffline/Standby Modular UPSBy Application:Data CentresTelecommunicationHealthcareIndustrialCommercialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa