Fisher Space Pen Joins Forces With World Of Warships To Help Restore Coral Reefs In Support Of World Ocean Day 2025

As part of this collaboration, Fisher Space Pen and bunq , the second-largest neobank in Europe, are partnering with World of Warships to raise awareness about the conservation of the global marine environment, ensuring the preservation of marine ecosystems for future generations. Even though World Ocean Day was celebrated on Sunday (June 8), the impact behind it is an everyday effort. It's a lifestyle, it's a way of life, it's a mindset. Through this partnership, all three brands will contribute to the nonprofit organization FORCE BLUE , which includes a community of Special Operations veterans dedicated to reef rehabilitation and marine preservation, raising awareness about the importance of ocean health and sustainable marine environments.

World of Warships is the leading naval combat multiplayer game developed by Wargaming, offering players historically immersive battles, strategic gameplay, and a deep appreciation for maritime history. With a global community of millions of registered users, it educates and entertains through naval storytelling.

Through this partnership, Fisher Space Pen and World of Warships will engage their global audiences with in-game challenges and educational content, special promotions, and a shared commitment to honoring the legacies of scientific discovery and naval heritage, while working to help raise awareness for protecting our oceans and marine life. This partnership sets the stage for an exciting collaboration that blends innovation with history, ensuring a celebration of excellence in both writing and naval history. New and existing gamers will compete to earn Fisher Space Pens during in-game challenges during the promotion while Champions Club members will gain exclusive access to a 40% discount on select Fisher Pens. Additionally, Fisher Space Pen will make a special donation to Force Blue in support of their efforts.

Fisher Space Pen believes in crafting tools that stand the test of time, both in durability and environmental impact. Unlike disposable plastic pens that contribute to pollution, Fisher pens are designed with high-quality metal components, ensuring longevity and reducing waste. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) estimates that approximately 11 million tons of plastic enter the ocean every year. That's the equivalent of dumping 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastic into the world's oceans, rivers, and lakes every single day. By choosing Fisher Space Pen, you're not just selecting a reliable writing instrument, you're making a conscious choice for sustainability. Every pen is built to last, minimizing the need for replacements and helping curb plastic pollution.

"The ocean has always been a source of exploration and adventure, whether through scientific discoveries or naval history," said Matt Fisher , Vice President of Fisher Pen.“Joining forces with World of Warships, and bunq in support of Force Blue allows us to bring meaningful action to World Ocean Day, helping protect and restore coral reefs while inspiring a new wave of ocean advocates. This marks a new chapter in Fisher Space Pen's commitment to responsible exploration, whether in the depths of space or the vast expanse of the ocean.”

“The ocean is an endless well of inspiration for us at World of Warships.” said Marko Valentic, Global Business Development and Communication Director.“It shapes the stories we tell and the experiences we create for millions of players around the world. That's why we're proud to team up with these incredible partners to support ocean conservation this World Ocean Day. We're hopeful this collaboration will spark lasting awareness and positive change, helping protect the waters that connect us all.”

Event promotion, awareness campaign, and gameplay will conclude June 26 with a closing ceremony hosted LIVE at the official World of Warships Twitch channel. Fisher Space Pen's Director of Sales and Marketing, Eric Bond , will join FORCE BLUE Executive Director and Co-Founder, Jim Ritterhoff .

Fisher Space Pen: Fisher Space Pen Co. is a 76-year-old American manufacturer of ballpoint pens, with the notable distinction of being the only ballpoint pen used on every crewed flight into space since Apollo 7 back in 1968 and most recently with SpaceX, Axiom Space and Blue Origin. While pressurized technology made it possible for NASA's astronauts to write in space, it also provided writing capabilities in all-weather, underwater, over oil and grease and from -30 to +250 degrees Fahrenheit. These pens are the perfect tool for trade professionals, first responders, military, rugged outdoor enthusiasts, trekkers, backpackers, industrial manufacturers, underwater divers and anyone who values a pen that doesn't fail.

About World of Warships

World of Warships is a free, historical, online combat PC game from Wargaming. With its massive fleet of most iconic war vessels, including five different ship classes and a strategically designed environment, World of Warships provides the ultimate naval warfare gaming experience, suitable for everyone. Thanks to its largest collection of historically accurate ships available to play, World of Warships prides itself as a digital ship museum and a focal point for naval history enthusiasts. New thematic content and innovative game modes are being added on a regular basis, providing a diverse and exciting gameplay to its broad player base.

bunq: Empowering go-getters by taking away the hassle of money admin. On a mission to simplify finances and give the customer full control, whenever, wherever. A decade into their journey, they've grown to be the second-largest neobank in Europe, helping over 17 million users bank better every single day. They make life easy by building the best possible banking experience, while keeping the customer at the heart of everything the do by always listening, staying honest, and being fair. That means customer feedback shapes their product, and they don't do hidden fees or fine print. Just straight-forward banking that puts the customer in full control.

FORCE BLUE: Founded in 2016, FORCE BLUE is the only nonprofit organisation in the world that retrains and redeploys former Special Operations veterans and military-trained combat divers to work alongside scientists and environmentalists on marine conservation missions. Harkening back to the days of Jacques Cousteau and the French frogmen he trained, FORCE BLUE has assembled a cadre of elite military veterans with the aptitude and ability to achieve great things on the conservation front - and the visibility to let the world know about it. Through its composition and commitment, FORCE BLUE is building a model of caring, cooperation and positive change with the power to restore lives and the planet.

