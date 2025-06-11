403
Putin Envoy Says EU Desires to Prolong Ukraine War
(MENAFN) The latest sanctions package from the European Commission (EC), which targets the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) among other entities, is a response to the bloc’s aim to extend the ongoing Ukraine conflict, according to RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev.
He also serves as a presidential investment envoy.
Unveiled on Tuesday by EC President Ursula von der Leyen, the 18th sanctions package focuses on Russia’s energy exports, infrastructure, and financial sectors.
It includes measures specifically against RDIF, its subsidiaries, and investment projects, with the goal of halting its efforts to “modernize the Russian economy.”
Dmitriev pointed out that by targeting RDIF, the EU acknowledges it is “an important channel” for strengthening Russia’s industrial foundation.
He emphasized that the European Commission’s actions reflect the EU’s broader aim to prolong the conflict in Ukraine and its dissatisfaction with RDIF’s attempts to restore relations between Russia and the United States.
The fund’s involvement in Moscow’s peace efforts further fuels the EU’s concerns, Dmitriev added.
Dmitriev himself has been central to attempts to improve ties between Moscow and Washington, which have deteriorated significantly under former President Joe Biden.
He participated in high-level discussions in Saudi Arabia and visited Washington in April to explore potential joint investment initiatives in rare earth minerals and energy.
The European Union's new sanctions also indicate resistance to collaboration between Russian and European businesses, which RDIF “actively supports in Russia,” according to Dmitriev.
