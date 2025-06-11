Adena Health Breaks Ground On The Future Of Health Care In Fayette County

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter in health care for Fayette County officially began Tuesday as Adena Health broke ground on the new Adena Fayette Medical Center, marking a milestone in the health system's ongoing commitment and investment in community health and well-being.

The new 25-bed critical access hospital will strengthen local access to care, support economic growth, and carry forward a legacy of service more than seven decades in the making.

"The new Adena Fayette Medical Center represents more than just an upgraded hospital," said Jeff Graham, Adena president and CEO. "It's our promise to Fayette County to continue delivering exceptional care, advanced treatments, and compassionate service for generations to come. While health care is changing rapidly across the country, this project reflects our belief that rural communities like this one deserve innovative care, modern facilities, and long-term investment."

A vision of care reimagined

Slated to open in 2027, the 65,000-square-foot facility will offer a broad range of services and patient-focused features, including:



Enhanced specialty care in orthopedics, oncology, pulmonology, and non-delivery OB/GYN

Robotic-assisted surgeries for greater precision and faster recovery times

Expanded diagnostics with MRI, cardiac CT, and nuclear medicine

On-site pharmacy for convenient prescription pick-up

Upgraded surgical suites and a progressive care unit for complex cases

Private emergency and inpatient rooms for increased comfort and privacy

Welcoming public areas, including a chapel, family lounges, and expanded dining options Improved parking and patient flow to streamline visits

"We've always taken pride in the high-quality care our teams provide, and the new Adena Fayette Medical Center is designed to reflect that same standard of excellence," said Emily Johnson, MD, Adena Medical Group chief medical officer, who practices as a family medicine physician on the hospital's campus. "This new hospital gives our care teams the tools, space, and technology to not only continue providing the care our patients and their families deserve close to home, but to elevate it even further."

Built for the community

The hospital will be built on the existing Columbus Avenue campus in Washington Court House, ensuring no interruption to current services. Patients will continue seeing the same trusted providers and accessing the same specialties throughout the construction process.

The hospital's design thoughtfully weaves in elements that reflect Fayette County's farming heritage, its deep ties to Washington Court House, and the enduring commitment of those who serve at the hospital. The combined use of glass, stone, brick, and composite panels on the hospital's exterior mirrors the patchwork of surrounding farmland, while the building's angled shape draws inspiration from the sightlines of roads that lead into the heart of the downtown area. These details create a space that feels deeply connected to the people and community it serves.

"Care feels different when it comes from someone who knows you by name," said Josh McCoy, vice president of Adena's west region and senior operations executive officer of Adena Fayette Medical Center. "With this new hospital, we're not just building walls - we're strengthening our bond with the community."

The project fulfills a commitment made by the health system in 2021 to build a new hospital, when the former Fayette County Memorial Hospital joined Adena.

"For more than 70 years, this hospital has stood as a pillar of care and community in Fayette County," said Brian Ream, Adena Fayette Medical Center advisory board chair. "As we look to the future, it was important to us that the new hospital honor that legacy, not just through advanced care, but through thoughtful design elements that reflect our rich roots and the values that define this community."

Investing in the future

Beyond providing health care, the new hospital is expected to drive local economic development and help attract top medical talent to the region. This will further strengthen Fayette County's future.

"This is more than a new hospital; it's an investment in the long-term health and prosperity of this community," said Graham. "The new Adena Fayette Medical Center is the foundation for what's next. As this area grows and evolves, Adena is committed to growing and evolving with it."

To learn more about the new Adena Fayette Medical Center, including project timelines, videos, FAQs, and donor opportunities, visit Adena/Fayette.

Adena Health

Adena Health is an independent, not-for-profit health care system committed to its mission of being "called to serve our communities." For more than 125 years, Adena has provided high-quality, compassionate care to more than 368,000 residents across nine counties in south central and southern Ohio. The organization operates four hospitals with a total of 341 beds and employs over 3,300 individuals, including more than 400 physicians and advanced practice providers, through a network of over 40 locations. Adena offers a full range of services, including emergency and urgent care, primary and specialty care, and advanced specialties in orthopedics and sports medicine, heart and vascular care, oncology, pediatrics, and women's health. For more information, visit Adena.

SOURCE Adena Health

