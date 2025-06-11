Golfers Swing Into Action For The Chilterns Neuro Centre

MENAFN - Pressat) The Chilterns Neuro Centre is delighted by the success of its Charity Golf Day, held at the prestigious Stocks Golf Club in Aldbury. With support from headline sponsor, EIC Insurance, the event raised over £14,000 to support people affected by MS, Parkinson's and strokes.

Despite the bad weather in previous days, more than 80 golfers took to the course under bright skies, with participants enjoying a full day of friendly competition followed by a barbecue, prize-giving ceremony, raffle and silent auction. The funds raised will help the Centre continue to provide vital services such as physiotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, counselling and leisure groups.

A huge congratulations to Adam Troughton, who claimed the title of Individual Winner with a standout performance on the course. The team competition was just as thrilling, with 2 Gunners 2 Cannons, comprising Aaron Colby, Carl Austen, Russell Aldridge and James Lawton, powering their way to victory thanks to exceptional teamwork and impressive play throughout the day.

“We are so grateful to everyone who came out to support us,” said Hannah Prentice, Community Fundraising Manager at the Chilterns Neuro Centre.“The generosity of our golfers and sponsors means we can continue to make a real difference to the lives of people in our community who are facing daily challenges from neurological conditions.”

Headline sponsor EIC Insurance played a key role in the day's success, helping to boost fundraising through both sponsorship and participation.

“We're proud to support the Chilterns Neuro Centre and the incredible work they do,” said Charlie Hicks, Managing Director at EIC Insurance.“The Golf Day was a fantastic event - full of energy, goodwill and community spirit. And raising over £14,000 is a phenomenal achievement.”

The Centre extends its heartfelt thanks to all players, sponsors, donors and volunteers who made the day possible.