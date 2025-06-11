403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al Hilal Appoints Simone Inzaghi as Head Coach
(MENAFN) Simone Inzaghi has officially been named head coach of Al Hilal, the Saudi Pro League giants announced on Thursday, marking a major addition to the club's leadership just days before a major international tournament.
The 49-year-old Italian tactician signed a two-year contract with the Riyadh-based team shortly after ending his three-year spell with Inter Milan. Inzaghi took charge of the Serie A club in 2021 and led them to notable domestic success.
During his time at Inter, Inzaghi captured a Serie A championship and added multiple domestic trophies to the club’s collection. His leadership drew praise for its tactical discipline and attacking flair. However, his final campaign came to a disappointing close after a crushing 5-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.
Al Hilal’s decision to appoint Inzaghi comes at a critical moment, as the club prepares to compete in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The prestigious tournament kicks off on June 15, with Al Hilal representing Saudi Arabia on the global stage.
The move underscores Al Hilal’s ambitions to solidify their dominance both regionally and internationally, with Inzaghi’s European experience expected to be a key asset in their upcoming campaign.
The 49-year-old Italian tactician signed a two-year contract with the Riyadh-based team shortly after ending his three-year spell with Inter Milan. Inzaghi took charge of the Serie A club in 2021 and led them to notable domestic success.
During his time at Inter, Inzaghi captured a Serie A championship and added multiple domestic trophies to the club’s collection. His leadership drew praise for its tactical discipline and attacking flair. However, his final campaign came to a disappointing close after a crushing 5-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.
Al Hilal’s decision to appoint Inzaghi comes at a critical moment, as the club prepares to compete in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The prestigious tournament kicks off on June 15, with Al Hilal representing Saudi Arabia on the global stage.
The move underscores Al Hilal’s ambitions to solidify their dominance both regionally and internationally, with Inzaghi’s European experience expected to be a key asset in their upcoming campaign.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment