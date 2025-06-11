Epson's New Powerlite L-Series Portable Projectors Now Available And Compatible With Apple Airplay

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new lineup delivers higher brightness and pro level features in a portable design, with an expanded range of throw ratios that solve placement challenges. With standard throw projectors and newly added optical zoom on two short throw options, the PowerLite L-Series now covers an expansive range of throw ratios between .5 to 2.2. This allows greater installation flexibility across applications, from floor and rear projection to meeting rooms and lecture halls.

Epson's new PowerLite® L-Series laser projectors now support Apple® AirPlay® for education and corporate displays.

"The new PowerLite L-Series models are a unique combination of compact form factor and professional-level features," said Chris Teguh, product manager, large venue projectors, Epson America, Inc. "The addition of Apple AirPlay combability demonstrates our commitment to enhancing user experiences and connectivity to allow users to easily share content in classroom and business settings."

Apple AirPlay compatibility allows users to stream movies, music, games, and photos directly to the new PowerLite L-Series projectors from iPhones, iPads or Macs. Users can watch movies and shows from favorite apps or Safari, share photos with everyone in a room, or play music and podcasts on the projector and other AirPlay speakers.

Powered by Epson's 3-chip 3LCD technology, the lineup ranges from 6,000- to 8,000-lumens,2 with options featuring Full HD WUXGA resolution and 4K Enhancement Technology3 for sharp, detailed images – even for up close viewing. Built for a variety of environments – classrooms and lecture halls, conference rooms, hybrid workspaces and more – these powerful projectors produce exceptionally vibrant, high-resolution images up to 500 inches in 16:10. Plus, they are capable of projecting in a variety of other aspect ratios, including ultra-wide 16:6 and 21:9 for enhanced content display and visibility.

Previously only available in Epson's interchangeable lens lineup, the new projectors include robust installation tools such as NFC,4 advanced geometric correction and the optional PixAlign® camera for simplifying complex multi-projector installations such as screen matching, blending or stacking. They also offer powerful features, such as optical zoom, wide lens shift, geometric correction tools, and more for simple and seamless installation. With built-in wireless communication, users can monitor and control projector fleets remotely from a web browser using the Epson Projector Management Connected app, as well as enable advanced screen casting tools like Apple AirPlay, Epson iProjectionTM5 and Miracast®.5

"Customers are looking for more accessible ways to build complex multi-projector systems, and these latest PowerLite L models enable that. And now with AirPlay compatibility, they deliver stunning visuals while integrating into today's smart ecosystems," said Teguh.

Availability

All new PowerLite L-Series models are now available through authorized Epson resellers.

Models with built-in Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility include the PowerLite L690U , L790U , L890U , L690E , L890E , L895E , L690SU , L695SU , L790SE , and L795SE . The PowerLite L690SE and L695SE are available without AirPlay functionality. For existing compatible models, Apple AirPlay 2 is available via a firmware update on Epson's website and will be preinstalled on future models.

Special education pricing is available through the Brighter Futures ® program. A unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools, Brighter Futures is designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets. In addition to special pricing, Brighter Futures offers dedicated education account managers and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

For additional information on Epson large venue solutions, visit .

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. href="" rel="nofollow" epson

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), X (x/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

3 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to surpass Full HD resolution on screen.

4 NFC requires use of a device that includes NFC and may require additional software.

5 The projector supports direct peer-to-peer wireless casting of local content from Miracast-enabled devices or via the Epson iProjection app. For best performance when using Epson iProjection, it is recommended that the projector and connecting devices be configured on a network, either through the Ethernet port on the projector or via a wireless connection. The Epson iProjection App does not support all files and formats. See for details.

