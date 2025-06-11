Orchestry Joins Microsoft Pegasus Program, Now Transactable In Azure Marketplace

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Being part of the Pegasus Program, a global invitation-only initiative, positions Orchestry among high-impact organizations primed to scale with Microsoft's advanced enterprise resources and sales network. Additionally, Orchestry's listing in the Azure Marketplace brings seamless purchasing opportunities and Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) benefits to its enterprise customers.

"We're thrilled to join the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program and become fully transactable in Microsoft Azure Marketplace. These developments reflect our shared commitment with Microsoft to empower enterprises to maximize their Microsoft 365 investments by simplifying governance and enabling Al readiness," said Orchestry CEO Michal Pisarek.

Microsoft for Startups Partner Tom Davis added, "We're highly selective about the startups we choose to bring into the Pegasus Program, and Orchestry is a testament to that. Their platform gives Microsoft 365 administrators the power to manage environments at scale, which ultimately leads to a better experience for end users and improved security. We're proud to have them as part of the program and delighted to welcome them to the Azure Marketplace."

Game-changing Benefits for Microsoft 365 Users

Orchestry's platform is built to address critical challenges faced by Microsoft 365 users, including sprawl management, compliance enforcement, and driving engagement with tools like Microsoft Teams and SharePoint. Key benefits include:



Copilot Readiness: Automates governance, organizes data, and ensures compliance to prepare environments for Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption

Boosting MAU: Simplifies Microsoft 365 navigation to increase daily active use

Optimizing ROI: Reduces costs by efficiently managing storage and licenses Security & Governance: Enforces IT policies and reduces risks while enabling secure collaboration.

Enterprise customers like Fund Evaluation Group have highlighted Orchestry's tangible impact, reporting streamlined Microsoft 365 experiences and $200K in savings. Through advanced archiving, provisioning, and intelligent recommendations, Orchestry offers unparalleled support in managing Microsoft 365 environments.

Microsoft Azure Marketplace and MACC Benefits

Orchestry's availability in the Azure Marketplace simplifies procurement processes for enterprise customers. Organizations under MACC agreements can apply their commitments to purchase Orchestry, reducing financial liabilities while enhancing operational efficiency.

About Orchestry

Orchestry is an all-in-one enterprise-grade Microsoft 365 management platform that provides unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance. By ensuring secure, cost-effective, and Al-ready workspaces, Orchestry empowers organizations to achieve operational agility, enhanced compliance, and strategic growth.

