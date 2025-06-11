403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tokyo Stock Market Climbs on Semiconductor Rally
(MENAFN) Tokyo’s stock market extended its upward momentum on Wednesday, propelled by robust demand for semiconductor-related shares following strong performances in U.S. chip stocks overnight.
The Nikkei 225, Japan’s key stock index tracking 225 companies, closed at 38,421.19, gaining 209.68 points or 0.55 percent from the previous session.
A nearly 2 percent jump in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) in the U.S. sparked renewed enthusiasm for Japanese semiconductor giants like Tokyo Electron, fueling the Nikkei’s advance.
Meanwhile, the Japanese yen slipped to around 145 yen per dollar, providing a tailwind for export-driven sectors such as the automotive industry.
The Nikkei briefly climbed more than 300 points during the session but encountered resistance as investors booked profits and cautious traders limited further upside.
The broader TOPIX index also extended its winning streak to four consecutive days, finishing up 2.48 points or 0.09 percent at 2,788.72.
On the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, advancing stocks outnumbered decliners 1,139 to 426, with 64 remaining unchanged.
The Nikkei 225, Japan’s key stock index tracking 225 companies, closed at 38,421.19, gaining 209.68 points or 0.55 percent from the previous session.
A nearly 2 percent jump in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) in the U.S. sparked renewed enthusiasm for Japanese semiconductor giants like Tokyo Electron, fueling the Nikkei’s advance.
Meanwhile, the Japanese yen slipped to around 145 yen per dollar, providing a tailwind for export-driven sectors such as the automotive industry.
The Nikkei briefly climbed more than 300 points during the session but encountered resistance as investors booked profits and cautious traders limited further upside.
The broader TOPIX index also extended its winning streak to four consecutive days, finishing up 2.48 points or 0.09 percent at 2,788.72.
On the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, advancing stocks outnumbered decliners 1,139 to 426, with 64 remaining unchanged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment