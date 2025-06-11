S. Korea Halts Loudspeaker Broadcasts In Border Area With DPRK
The ministry said in a statement that, this was a measure to fulfill President Lee Jae-myung's pledge, to restore trust in inter-Korean relations and peace on the Korean Peninsula.
The anti-DPRK loudspeaker broadcasts were suspended from this afternoon, according to media outlets.
Lee, who took office on Jun 4, pledged during a campaign trail, to stop the loudspeaker broadcasts, which were resumed in June last year, in retaliation for balloons filled with trash and manure and sent by the DPRK.– NNN-YONHAP
