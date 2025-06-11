S. Korea Halts Loudspeaker Broadcasts In Border Area With DPRK

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SEOUL, Jun 11 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korea halted broadcasting propaganda through loudspeakers, in the border area with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Seoul's defence ministry said, today.

The ministry said in a statement that, this was a measure to fulfill President Lee Jae-myung's pledge, to restore trust in inter-Korean relations and peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The anti-DPRK loudspeaker broadcasts were suspended from this afternoon, according to media outlets.

Lee, who took office on Jun 4, pledged during a campaign trail, to stop the loudspeaker broadcasts, which were resumed in June last year, in retaliation for balloons filled with trash and manure and sent by the DPRK.– NNN-YONHAP