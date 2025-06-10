Mochi Health Launches Enhanced Online Platform To Support Medical Weight Loss Patients Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Updated Virtual Weight Loss Platform Expands Access to GLP-1 Support and Clinician-Guided Obesity Care Across All 50 States

Mochi Health, a physician-founded telehealth company delivering medical weight loss care directly to patients , announced today the launch of its newly upgraded online platform. The improvements are designed to streamline patient onboarding, optimize communication with healthcare providers, and expand access to evidence-based obesity care across the United States.

As public interest in medical weight management continues to surge, Mochi Health is responding with scalable, user-centric technology that supports safe and affordable access to GLP-1 medications, personalized nutrition counseling, and long-term metabolic health tracking.

Key Platform Enhancements Include:



Faster Onboarding Process: Patients can now begin care in as little as 24 hours after sign-up through an improved eligibility screening interface.

Telehealth Optimization: Real-time chat and video appointment scheduling enhance the provider-patient experience.

Medication Monitoring: Seamless tracking of GLP-1 prescriptions such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, with built-in refill reminders and dosage review tools. Insurance Navigation Support: Enhanced tools help patients check coverage eligibility and minimize out-of-pocket costs.

Supporting a Growing Public Health Need

Obesity affects more than 42% of adults in the U.S., yet millions still lack access to affordable, comprehensive care. Mochi Health bridges this gap through board-certified obesity medicine specialists, a fully digital care model, and a mission to make evidence-based treatment options-including weight-loss medications-more accessible.

With this latest platform release, Mochi Health aims to scale its outreach and ensure patients in all 50 states can take control of their health journey from the comfort of their homes.

About Mochi Health

Mochi Health is a physician-led digital health company providing individualized weight loss programs through telemedicine. The company offers GLP-1 prescriptions (where appropriate), lifestyle coaching, and medical supervision tailored to each patient's biology and health history. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Mochi Health is redefining obesity care with compassion, science, and accessibility.

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment recommendations. Individuals should consult with a licensed healthcare provider before beginning any medical weight loss program or treatment. Results may vary. The services described herein are subject to applicable laws and medical oversight. Mochi Health does not guarantee specific outcomes and makes no warranties regarding the effectiveness of any particular treatment plan.

