MENAFN - PR Newswire) Peart will oversee Finance, Accounting, Human Resources, Legal, IT, and Business Operations, with a focus on strengthening operational foundations, accelerating global expansion, and driving long-term value creation. Thought Industries is committed to transforming how companies deliver impactful, data-driven customer education that fosters engagement, retention, revenue growth, and customer value realization.

Christine Peart Named CFO of Thought Industries to Drive Financial Strategy and Customer Value Realization

Post thi

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Christine to the team," said Robin Wadsworth, CEO of Thought Industries. "She brings an incredible combination of financial expertise, operational excellence, and customer-centric thinking. Her energy and insight will be instrumental as we scale to meet surging demand and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in customer education and lifetime value."

Peart most recently served as CFO at Fluence Technologies, where she streamlined operations and expanded global reach. Her impressive track record also includes leadership roles at CoreView, Kahua & Pegasystems, where she spearheaded financial strategy, led M&A initiatives, and built performance-driven cultures.

With a passion for data-informed decision-making, Peart is enthusiastic about leveraging AI and predictive analytics to enhance customer lifetime revenue (CLR), optimize go-to-market investments, and elevate learning experiences throughout the customer journey.

"This is an incredible time to be joining Thought Industries," said Peart. "The platform is a game-changer for how organizations drive customer success. I'm inspired by the team's bold vision, and I look forward to helping scale the business, amplify our innovation, and create meaningful value for our customers and partners around the world."

The addition of Christine Peart exemplifies Thought Industries' dedication to innovation, intelligence, and leadership in customer education. With her expertise, the company is poised to enter its next phase of growth and set new standards in the industry.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the Business of Value - enabling enterprises to unlock growth across the customer lifecycle. From our Boston headquarters, we help organizations drive measurable impact, maximize customer lifetime value, and fuel innovation through our leading enterprise platform. Unlock growth with us - where your potential meets boundless possibilities. Discover how at .

SOURCE Thought Industries