Arc'teryx Named REI Co-Op's All-Around Vendor Partner Of The Year For 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For over 30 years, our Vendor Partner of the Year awards have celebrated the co-op's most valued brand partnerships that drive positive change. Out of more than a thousand brands carried in our stores and online, only 16 vendors make the final round – a remarkable achievement," said Kristin Shane, REI's chief merchandising officer. "Arc'teryx's win for overall Vendor Partner of the Year is well-deserved. Across the co-op, we thank them for their shared vision and congratulate their recognition. As a true industry leader in both sustainability and innovation, they continue to set the pace with no signs of slowing down."

REI 2025 Vendor Partner of the Year overall winner

Headquartered in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Arc'teryx was founded in 1989 on the idea that there is always a better way. This is Arc'teryx's first time receiving REI's overall Vendor Partner of the Year award, in addition to receiving the apparel divisional recognition in 2019 and 2024.

The brand consistently demonstrates its outdoor specialty retailing and partnership focus through product innovation and newness, best customer experience, collaboration and more. Arc'teryx also led the way to become the fastest growing brand for trail run apparel at REI. In addition, Arc'teryx is a leader in science aligned emissions reduction targets and ranks in the 90th percentile of overall sustainability efforts for REI's Product Impact Standards.

REI Vendor Partner of the Year divisional awards

In addition to naming an overall Vendor Partner of the Year, REI also recognizes leaders across footwear, apparel, outdoor hardgoods, and action sports. For 2025, divisional awards went to:

Footwear – KEEN : Family-owned and based in Portland, Oregon, KEEN has made consciously created hybrid footwear since 2003. As a long-time partner to the co-op, KEEN is the leading footwear brand. The values-led company prioritizes REI in its innovation and collaboration, delivering best-in-class execution across inventory, training, and sustainability. KEEN's leadership in per- and polyfluoroalkyl elimination (PFAS) and sustainable outdoor footwear sets the bar for the industry. KEEN has set bold science aligned emissions reduction targets and ranks in the 95-100th percentile of overall sustainability efforts for REI's Product Impact Standards. The brand was REI's overall Vendor Partner of the Year in 2004.

Apparel – Vuori : Based in San Diego County, Vuori has defined the athleisure category since 2015 through apparel inspired by the active coastal California lifestyle. Their modern designs and iconic DreamKnitTM fabric have become an industry benchmark. Vuori's growth is fueled by a clear understanding of the customer who are trend-forward consumers who respond to fresh seasonal colors, continuous newness, and full head-to-toe outfitting that blends lifestyle and performance. Partnering with REI since its earliest days, their commitment goes beyond product. The brand collaborated closely to evolve REI's in-store experience.

Outdoor hardgoods – Gregory : Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Gregory is a global leader in expedition, backpacking, daypacks, lifestyle, travel, and camping gear. As one of the co-op's most engaged partners, the brand emphasizes education with co-op's retail employees across the country that results in industry leading customer service and love from REI's members. Gregory also supports increasing youth participation in the outdoors through their partnership with Big City Mountaineers, an organization committed to connecting youth with nature to strengthen their emotional well-being and mental and physical health so that they may become better stewards of the planet. The iconic brand is holding themselves accountable to a higher sustainability standard by powering their facilities with renewable energy while also committing to substantial emissions reduction by 2030.

Action sports – Atomic : With global headquarters in the heart of the Alps at Altenmarkt, Austria and a North American office in Ogden, Utah, Atomic is the largest ski manufacturer in the world. As a premier ski brand for more than 70 years, Atomic is regarded for its authenticity and innovation. Atomic bridges elite racing performance with North American freeride culture-an achievement few brands can claim. Its product line, especially the Bent series, has become an industry benchmark, reshaping the skier experience with accessible and aspirational designs. With a specialty-focused distribution model, the brand's close collaboration with REI last year resulted in double-digit growth. Atomic boots are a top choice for REI fitters and their ski helmets and goggles offer standout safety and clarity features. As a leader in sustainability and industry collaboration, the company hosts the Ski Industry Climate Summit and publishes an annual Impact Report that includes their 2030 emissions reduction target.

REI will make a donation on behalf of each brand to the REI Cooperative Action Fund . The REI Cooperative Action is a community-driven nonprofit that supports nonprofits doing essential work to create a more equitable outdoors for everyone and research nature's impact on health. Since its 2021 inception, the Fund has granted nearly $31 million.

REI Co-op Vendor Partner of the Year criteria

Established in 1993, REI's Vendor Partner of the Year awards program honors brand partners that demonstrate remarkable philosophy and partnership with the co-op and that drive impact for the outdoor industry. Employees from stores, distribution and headquarters nominate vendors that represent the co-op's four merchandising divisions – footwear and basics, apparel, outdoor hardgoods, and action sports.

Award criteria include inspiring people with innovative and sustainable product, delivering positive financials results, and seamlessly executing operational business practices, all while keeping REI's customer for the future in mind, driving participation and frequency. All brands considered for recognition also play a key role in advancing key social and environmental best practices as outlined in REI's Product Impact Standards .

Past recipients of the REI Vendor Partner of the Year Award include Arbor Collective (2018), Atlas Snowshoe (1999), Black Diamond Equipment (1994, 2006), Bell Sports (1997), Brooks (2012, 2016), CamelBak (2008), Cannondale (2019), Cascade Designs (2001), Columbia Sportswear (1998), Eagle Creek (2000, 2005), Eagle Nest Outfitters (2014), HOKA ONE ONE (2020) Keen Footwear (2004), Kühl (2013, 2015), NEMO Equipment (2017), On (2023), Osprey (2007, 2024), prAna (2003), Smith Optics (2002, 2009), Vasque (1995, 1996), Vibram (2010, 2011) and Yakima (1993).

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 25 million members who expect and love the best quality gear and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op's many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI , REI Outlet or the REI shopping app . Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits . REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

