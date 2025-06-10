Delhi Weather Update: Capital Records Season's Hottest Day Heatwave To Continue, IMD Issues Orange Alert
|June 11
|Heatwave conditions at few places; orange alert
|June 12
|Hot and humid conditions; maximum temperatures to reach 42-44 degree Celsius
|June 13
|No heatwave condition; partly cloudy skies with light rains/thunderstorms, gusty winds
|June 14
|Partly cloudy skies, very light rain with gusty winds
As per the MeT department, a heatwave is declared when the temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius and is around 4.5 degrees Celsius higher from normal, or the maximum crosses the 45-degree mark – which was the case with Delhi's Ayanagar today.Delhi records season's hottest day
On Tuesday, Delhi reeled under an intense heatwave clocking its highest temperature of the season at a blistering 43.8°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).Also Read | In Pics: Early monsoon in India leads to flood alerts and evacuations
Tuesday's temperature was 3.6 degrees above the average for this time of year. The heat index, or real-feel temperature, soared to an extreme 47.1°C, leaving little room for relief.
Safdarjung, the base observatory of Delhi, on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, while the other monitoring stations, including Lodhi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar, recorded heatwave conditions, with the latter recording a high of 45.5 degrees Celsius.Also Read | Rajasthan on red alert! Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana batter soaring mercury
The capital has also been facing unusually warm nights, with temperatures staying high even after sunset, which makes it difficult for people to cool off and raises the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for the elderly, young children, and those with existing health conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Kinesis Network Launches Revolutionary Compute Optimization Platform
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
CommentsNo comment