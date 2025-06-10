Zelensky Enacts NSDC Sanctions Against Those Involved In Russification Of Ukrainian Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The corresponding decree No. 395/2025“On the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of June 10, 2025”On the application and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)" was published on the website of the head of state , Ukrinform reports.

In total, sanctions have been imposed on 48 individuals.

Among them are Serhii Havrylychuk, who is involved in the functioning of the“Yunarmiia,” and Iryna Ageeva, who implements Putin's policy of deporting children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia.

According to the appendix to the decree, the following restrictions apply to persons subject to sanctions: freezing of assets, deprivation of state awards; restrictions on trade operations; prevention of capital withdrawal; suspension of economic and financial obligations; and a ban on media distribution in Ukraine.

The president also imposed sanctions against the Artek International Children's Center, the All-Russian Public-State Movement of Children and Youth“Movement of the First” and many other organizations that Russians actively use to spread propaganda among children and youth. A complete list of these organizations and public movements is contained in the appendix to the NSDC decision.

Control over the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council is entrusted to the secretary of the NSDC.

Russia admits their memo serves as ultimatum Ukraine never to accept -

As reported by Ukrinform, up to 1.6 million Ukrainian children remain under the control of the aggressor country - they have either been deported to Russia or are forced to live under occupation.

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Rights Commissioner Mariia Lvova-Belova for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.

Photo: OP