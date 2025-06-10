Uzbekistan Enhances Global Economic Positions And Promotes Climate Initiatives, President Says
“The effectiveness of reforms in New Uzbekistan is reflected in international rankings. Our position in the Index of Economic Freedom has improved by 48 places over the past five years. In the Economic Complexity Index of Harvard University, we have advanced by 28 positions. Last month, the reputable agency S&P upgraded Uzbekistan's sovereign credit rating outlook from stable to positive,” The President noted.
He emphasized that the world economy is on the threshold of a new era of change, which encourages all countries to work together toward sustainable development. Transitioning to a green economy is especially important.
“We are firmly committed to developing green energy to provide our economy with stable energy resources,” Mirziyoyev noted.
Over a short period, nearly $6 billion worth of foreign direct investment has been attracted to the green energy sector. Electricity production has increased from 59 billion to 82 billion kilowatt-hours. In the next five years, this figure is expected to exceed 120 billion kilowatt-hours, with green energy accounting for 54 percent of the energy mix.
An additional $4 billion will be attracted to upgrade the power grid infrastructure.
“This year, we will transfer the Samarkand power grid to a public-private partnership, and next year, another eight regional grids will follow,” he said.
“In addition, we have launched the sale of green certificates and carbon credits for the first time. This year, we will join the global carbon markets and create the 'Green Uzbekistan' climate investment platform,” the President concluded.
