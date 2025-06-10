What Is The Difference Between Drywall Screws VS Wood Screws?

(MENAFN- GetNews) Sinsun Fasteners is a leading manufacturer of all kind of screws. We specialize in drywall screw s and wood screws. Many customers are interested in understanding the differences between these widely used screws. Today we will compare and explain the differences between them from the aspects of what they are, what they are used for, head shape, thread, tip, etc. 1. Comparison of main uses of plasterboard screws and wood screws

Comparison items Drywall Screw Wood Screw Applicable Fixing gypsum board to metal/wood keel Wood or wooden frame connection Applicable Materials gypsum board, drywall, thin sheet metal (light steel keels) natural wood (pine, oak, etc.), density board, plywood Application Scenarios ceiling, partition wall, gypsum board installation furniture making, wood structure construction, outdoor carpentry

The high-strength drywall screws manufactured by Sinsun are specially designed for fixing drywall panels to wooden frames or metal keels. The main features are the flared screw head, which will not protrude after installation, and the fine thread and sharp tail, which are suitable for the installation of drywall without damaging the surface.

Wood screws manufactured by Sinsun are mainly for creating strong, long-lasting joints in wooden materials







2 design comparison

Comparison items Drywall Screw Wood Screw Head Type bugle head (large pressure-bearing surface to prevent gypsum board from breaking) Round head/countersunk head/oval head/Wafer head (multiple options) Head diameter 8-12mm 5-8mm Drive Tool Cross Drive (PH2/PZ2) Cross slot/Torx/square head (wider compatibility)

Sinsun's drywall screws have widened and deepened Philips grooves and need to be used with HP2 tools. The trumpet head design can be perfectly embedded in the gypsum board.

The large head area prevents the gypsum board from breaking, making it the perfect screw for gypsum board installation.

Our Wood Screws can be designed in many shapes for different usage scenarios, such as pan head, countersunk head/oval head.

The drive methods of Wood Screws are also diverse, such as torx drive/square drive. This design is more wear-resistant and non-slip.

3. Thread design comparison

Comparison items Drywall Screw Wood Screw Thread type Fine thread (pitch 2-3mm) coarse thread (pitch 4-6mm) Thread depth Shallower (0.2-0.3mm) Deeper (0.3-0.5mm) Self-drilling capability: Can drill thin metal (such as light steel keel) Pre-drilling is required (hardwood), softwood can be self-drilled

Comparing the two screws from the thread, Fine Thread drywall screw is mainly used to fix gypsum board and metal keel, while coarse Thread drywall screw is mainly used to fix gypsum board and wooden keel.

Wood screws are all coarse threads and deep threads.

In addition, the pointed tail of drywall screws can easily drill metal without drilling holes. Wood screws are used directly for soft wood, but hard wood needs drilling.







4. Other comparison

Comparison items Drywall Screw Wood Screw surface Treatment Phosphating, zinc plating, nickel plating Galvanized, Dacromet, Rust-coated Special design type17 Point Self Tapping Type17 Point Torque requirements Lower (1-3N·m), to avoid cracking of the gypsum board Higher (3-5N·m), to tighten in place

How to choose between the two screws? According to your actual use scenario

Using gypsum board/light steel keel? –> Choose Drywall Screw (fine thread + trumpet head)

Making solid wood furniture/outdoor woodwork? –> Choose Wood Screw (coarse thread + high hardness)

Temporary fixation? –> Drywall Screw can be used in an emergency, but has poor load-bearing capacity

High humidity environment? –> Choose stainless steel or galvanized Wood Screw

Key difference: gypsum board screws are like fine threads that penetrate thin materials, while wood screws are like coarse threads and deep threads that bite firmly. Mixing them will cause screw breakage or material damage. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, we will do our best to serve you today