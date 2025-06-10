Info-Tech Research Group Names Laserfiche A Leader In Enterprise Content Management Enterprise Report

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Laserfiche has been named a Champion for the enterprise category in the Enterprise Content Management Emotional Footprint 2025 Report by Info-Tech Research Group. Laserfiche - the leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most critical content and workflows - was recognized based on reviews provided by end users. Laserfiche was named a Champion for having great customer relationships and a product that delivers a strong return on investment.

“We are excited to be recognized as a 2025 Emotional Footprint Champion,” said Thomas Phelps, CIO and SVP of corporate strategy at Laserfiche.“Out of 416 customers who completed Info-Tech surveys this year, 99% shared they plan to renew.

“Our customers have recognized us not only for delivering innovative, high-impact solutions, but for building trust and providing an exceptional customer experience.”

Info-Tech Research Group's Emotional Footprint report quantifies the end-user experience and value provided by a specific product and the relationship end users have with the provider. Laserfiche received a Net Emotional Footprint of 94 and a CX score of 9.3. It was the highest scoring vendor in the categories of Integrity, Fairness, Security and Unique Features.

The Emotional Footprint reports from Info-Tech Research Group are based on authentic user-review data. Laserfiche reviews include the following:



“You will be amazed to discover how Laserfiche is one of the best products in its category and supported by real professionals.” – C-Level in Construction

“Laserfiche offers excellent ways to onboard new clients and access to company documents.” – C-Level in Finance

“My favorite aspect of Laserfiche is its seamless integration of document management with workflow automation, allowing for greater efficiency and collaboration across teams. The ability to automate processes while maintaining compliance and security is particularly impressive.” – IT Manager in Finance “You won't regret buying this product. The business value it has given our business has enabled us to automate a lot of processes internally and the clients love how things are streamlined. Do your homework on what this solution can enable in your business and the more you can think outside the box, the more you will see that Laserfiche can do almost anything that you want it to do.” – IT Manager in Education

Laserfiche empowers organizations to automate processes, enhance collaboration and support compliance. The company recently announced new AI features to further boost productivity and unlock business value. These included Smart Fields for intelligent data capture and Smart Chat for instant insights from documents using natural language.

“Our organizational mission is to provide science-based stewardship for the health and prosperity of all North Carolinians,” said Miriam Patrocinio, chief data officer at the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.“Laserfiche's ease of use, robust forms and workflow automation, and leading AI-driven features enable us to achieve that mission by enhancing the efficiency and scalability of our work, allowing us to stay focused on serving citizens.”

To learn more:



Read more Laserfiche reviews Visit the Laserfiche website

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations. To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit SoftwareReviews for software buying insights or McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations digitally transform operations and manage their content with AI-powered solutions. Through scalable workflows, customizable forms, no-code templates and AI-enabled capabilities, the Laserfiche® document management platform accelerates how business gets done. Trusted by organizations of all sizes - from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises - Laserfiche empowers teams to boost productivity, foster collaboration, and deliver a superior customer experience at scale. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Laserfiche operates globally, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Connect with Laserfiche:

Laserfiche Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink