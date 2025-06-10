Smith Will Exhibit At The Symposium On Counterfeit Parts And Materials

Smith Company Logo

Smith's Counterfeit-Detection Testing

The company will showcase its extensive counterfeit-mitigation procedures and in-house testing capabilities

- Ray Castaneda, Vice President of Operations and Quality, NA and EMEAHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its upcoming exhibition at the Symposium on Counterfeit Parts and Materials on Tuesday, June 24, and Wednesday, June 25. The event will be held at the College Park Marriott Conference Center in College Park, Maryland.Organized by the Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA) and University of Maryland's Center for Advanced Life Cycle Engineering (CALCE), this conference aims to raise awareness about the dangers of using counterfeit materials and spotlight actionable solutions for preventing the spread of counterfeit parts.Smith representatives will be at the event to discuss the company's counterfeit-mitigation strategies and practices, as well as its suite of aerospace and defense certifications and accreditations, including AS9120, AS6081, and AS6171. With state-of-the-art counterfeit-detection labs and innovative inspection and testing solutions, Smith's uncompromising commitment to quality is at the core of its business.“Smith's stringent sourcing protocols and comprehensive quality programs are backed by our 4Cs operational framework, which provides the diligence, process, and attention to detail needed to ensure the integrity of our customers' parts,” said Ray Castaneda, Vice President of Operations and Quality, North America and EMEA.“We are excited to connect with our aerospace and defense partners at the show and continue to grow the conversation around the importance of strong counterfeit-mitigation programs.”WHAT: Symposium on Counterfeit Parts and MaterialsWHEN: Tuesday, June 24, and Wednesday, June 25WHERE: Smith Exhibition ShowcaseCollege Park Marriott Conference Center3501 University Blvd EHyattsville, MD 20783About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent DistributionTM model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit to learn more.###

Mark Bollinger, Chief Administrative Officer

Smith

+1 713-430-3038

email us here

