Shareholders That Lost Money On Avis Budget Group, Inc.(CAR) Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky About Pending Class Action - CAR
CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Avis Budget investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 16, 2024 and February 10, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:
CAR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.
CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Avis Budget crafted and implemented a plan to significantly accelerate its fleet rotation in the fourth quarter of 2024; (ii) the foregoing acceleration shortened the useful life of the majority of the Company's vehicles in the Americas segment, thereby reducing their recoverable value; (iii) as a result, Avis Budget would be forced to recognize billions of dollars in impairment charges and incur substantial losses; (iv) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on the Company's financial results; (v) accordingly, Avis Budget's financial and/or business prospects were overstated; and (vi) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Avis Budget during the relevant time frame, you have until June 24, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.
WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
...
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Kinesis Network Launches Revolutionary Compute Optimization Platform
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
CommentsNo comment